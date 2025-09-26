[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers from the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 4 premiere.]

Brittany Cartwright did not last long on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. The Bravo star quit the show just hours into the course, and her exit aired during Episode 1 on Thursday, September 25.

From the get-go, Cartwright struggled. When the first challenge required the contestants to repel out of a helicopter, she noted her fear of heights. She ended up going through with the task, although the Directing Staff (DS) noted that it was a “fail,” as she didn’t complete the jump correctly.

The next portion of the course required the group to carry supplies up a hill, and Cartwright was one of several who quickly became exhausted and struggled to complete the run. When her team was declared the “losers” of the challenge by the DS, they were told they had to run back to camp as punishment. This is when Cartwright decided she couldn’t go any further and declared she was quitting.

Viewers were upset to see Cartwright tap out so quickly. “Brittany out 1st in the first few hours..What did she think it was going to be like. What a waste,” one person wrote on Reddit, adding that they would’ve “rather seen” her ex Jax Taylor on the course. Someone else agreed, writing, “Lost the little respect I had for Brittany. Didn’t get in shape and barely tried. Such a bloody waste of a spot on the show.”

Another assenter added, “It was a waste of a plane ticket… she hadn’t even tried to get herself in physical shape before she went . why would she ‘,volunteer’ for this . is the money that good?”

The conversation on X was mostly the same. “Didn’t appear like the Kentucky muffin gave it her best effort,” someone wrote. “I knew she’d be out first but quit halfway on the first day🤦‍♀️ #specialforces.” However, Cartwright also received some support, with one person writing, “Brittany should be proud of repelling out of that helicopter!” and another saying, “As much as I dislike a few of the recruits, it takes guts to sign up for that show and make it through day one.”

Now, 17 recruits remain, and the course is only bound to get harder.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Season 4, Thursdays, 9/8c, Fox