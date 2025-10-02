[Warning: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Season 4, Episode 2].

Two more Bravo stars ended their journeys on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test during the Thursday, October 2, episode. On the second day of selection, Teresa Giudice decided to quit the show, while Eva Marcille was asked to leave by the Directing Staff (DS).

The first task of the episode mimicked a helicopter crash, with the recruits needing to hold their breath for 20 seconds before escaping the underwater contraption out the correct door. Eva immediately panicked, but was eventually able to escape. However, once she was out of the helicopter contraption, she seemingly passed out and needed to be rescued by the emergency paramedics in the water.

Meanwhile, Teresa tapped out the second she was underwater, despite encouraging words from her daughter, Gia Giudice.

Later on, the recruits had to fight each other head-on. They were put into pairs and had to physically spar with one another. Eva asked to see the psychiatrist and revealed that she was still shaken from what happened earlier. The doctor advised that she sit this one out. Eventually, the DS told her she had to leave the course.

“I don’t think she’s in a place for us to take forward,” one of the DS explained. “For her own safety, really, and for the course integrity. For me, that’s going to be a concern.” They called Eva in to let her know. “Physically and mentally, and for your safety, I don’t believe it’s for you. On that note, I’m going to take your armband.”

Meanwhile, the fighting was when Teresa decided she’d had enough. Just as Gia was about to fight, Teresa said, “I’m withdrawing. I can’t watch you fight.” As she was kicked off the course, she assured Gia, “You got this. I love you guys.”

“I’m not a quitter, but it’s going to be really hard for me to not step in if she is in a vulnerable position,” Teresa explained in a confessional. “I just want to protect her.” Gia ended up losing her match, but the DS assured her she gave a “valiant effort.”

Afterwards, she told the other recruits, “Part of me wants to go, but then part of me is like, don’t do that.” The DS ended up calling Gia in for a conversation, during which she broke down in tears while opening up about her parents going “away for a little bit” when she was growing up.

“When my mom left [the course], I was kind of panicking,” Gia explained. “She made me feel secure. I have a problem when people leave. I hate even talking about it because it’s so public. My dad didn’t file taxes for, like, 10 years. My parents both get indicted. My dad was sentenced, my mom was sentenced. She did 11 months. I was 13 when I had to take on a lot of responsibilities, taking care of my sisters, planning Christmases, the whole thing.”

Gia admitted that she “grew up faster” than she had to, and DS Billy Billingham offered her some encouraging words. “You’ve done your bit as you’ve done since you were a child,” he said. “Stop worrying about your mom. You ain’t gonna say it, but I feel it: It’s a relief that your mom is gone.”

While Gia wasn’t immediately ready to give into that, she said, “I don’t want to say she was holding me back because she was motivating me, too.” However DS Billingham insisted, “Of course she was, but she was holding you back. Be honest with yourself.” He urged her, “This is your time now.”

In the end, Gia said she was going to do her best to stick it out. “I am very close with my family,” she added. “But right now, I am really trying, not to be disassociated from them, but kind of just create my own path to stand on my own.”

