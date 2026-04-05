Tori Spelling and 7 Children Hospitalized After Car Crash

Dan Clarendon
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Tori Spelling attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026, in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

What To Know

  • Tori Spelling, four of her children, and three other kids were hospitalized after a car crash in Temecula, California.
  • All eight passengers suffered injuries.
  • No arrests have been made, and the crash remains under investigation.

Tori Spelling, four of her kids, and three other children were taken to the hospital on Thursday, April 2, after a driver rammed into the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s vehicle.

TMZ reported on the crash Saturday evening, citing law enforcement sources who said deputies responded to a reported crash in Temecula, California, shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday and found two cars with collision damage.

Sources told the site that Spelling was transporting four of her kids and three of the kids’ friends when another driver, who was allegedly driving above the speed limit, ran a red light and struck her car. Photos of the two cars show Spelling’s with significant damage to the rear right corner and the other car with major damage to the front.

TMZ also obtained video showing Spelling talking to an officer at the scene. Her exaggerated gesticulations were more from adrenaline than anger, witnesses told the outlet.

Spelling and the seven children were transported to a hospital with injuries that included cuts, bruises, contusions, and concussions, though everyone is OK now, according to TMZ. Sources told the site that Tori’s reflexes and defensive driving might have spared the passengers worse injuries.

No arrests were made, and an investigation into the crash was ongoing as of Saturday, according to TMZ. A rep for Spelling confirmed the incident to People on Saturday as well.

Spelling has five kids, all from her relationship with ex Dean McDermott: Liam, 19, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 9.

Here's How Much Tori Spelling Gets Paid According to Her Ex Dean McDermott
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Here's How Much Tori Spelling Gets Paid According to Her Ex Dean McDermott

The Mystery Girls alum made headlines three months ago when she canceled a planned appearance with former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green at the ’90s After Dark party at the Voltaire nightclub at The Venetian in Las Vegas on December 28. She cited unspecified health concerns at the time.

“I’ve been counting down the days to see you, and it truly breaks my heart to pause something I was so excited for,” she said at the time. “Right now, I have to listen to my body and choose my health.”

She later said on her MisSPELLING podcast that she had been sidelined for eight weeks by “the worst flu-like symptoms you can imagine,” per People.

Tori Spelling




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