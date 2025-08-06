‘Special Forces’ Season 4 Cast Revealed: Kody Brown, Jussie Smollett, Teresa Giudice & More

'Special Forces' Season 4 Cast
Fox

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

 More

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is coming back for Season 4. After wrapping up its third season earlier this year, the show has gathered a new group of celebrity recruits to take on the grueling U.S. Special Forces selection course.

This season is unique in that it features two married couples, as well as a mother/daughter duo, all competing against each other. The participants include former athletes, television personalities, actors, musicians, internet stars, and more.

Scroll down for everything we know about the series so far, and check out photos of the 18 recruits below.

When does Special Forces Season 4 premiere?

The show returns on Thursday, September 25, at 9/8c on Fox. Previously, two seasons aired in 2023. In 2024, the show did not air a new season, but this will be the second season to air in 2025.

Kayla Nicole and Brody Jenner were the winners of Season 3 earlier this year.

Where was Special Forces Season 4 filmed?

The show was filmed in Morocco, which will task the recruits with navigating desert terrain. The tests will include “a supply search in an abandoned village where they must race to extraction, a treacherous rat-run through dark and narrow tunnels, a plane shell dunk drill where pairs of recruits will be submerged underwater and must escape, a death-defying urban ladder crossing between buildings 50 feet above the urban streets, and much more,” according to a press release.

Who is in the Special Forces Season 4 cast?

The 18 recruits are featured in the gallery below, but the show will also feature four ex-special forces operatives who will be leading the cast members in the competition. Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Jovon “Q” Quarles are all returning as Directing Staff (DS) this season.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, September 25, 9/8c, Fox

Andrew East on Special Forces
Fox

Andrew East

Former NFL player

Chanel Iman on Special Forces

Chanel Iman

Supermodel

Eric Decker on Special Forces

Eric Decker

Former NFL player

Christie Pearce Rampone on Special Forces
Fox

Christie Pearce Rampone

World Cup and Olympic soccer champion

Nick Young on Special Forces
Fox

Nick Young

NBA champion

Johnny Manziel on Special Forces
Fox

Johnny Manziel

Heisman winner and former NFL quarterback

Brittany Cartwright on Special Forces
Fox

Brittany Cartwright

TV personality

Brianna LaPaglia on Special Forces
Fox

Brianna LaPaglia

Internet personal

Eva Marcille on Special Forces
Fox

Actress and model

Gia Giudice on Special Forces
Fox

Gia Giudice

TV personali

Jessie James Decker on Special Forces
Fox

Jessie James Decker

Country music artist

Jussie Smollett on Special Forces
Fox

Jussie Smollett

Actor/singer

Mark Estes on Special Forces
Fox

Mark Estes

Internet personali

Kody Brown on Special Forces
Fox

Kody Brown

TV personality

Ravi Patel on Special Forces
Fox

Ravi Patel

Actor

Shawn Johnson on Special Forces
Fox

Shawn Johnson East

Olympic gymnastics gold medalist

Randall Cobb on Special Forces
Fox

Randall Cobb

NFL pro bowle

Teresa Giudice on Special Forces
Fox

Teresa Giudice

TV personality

