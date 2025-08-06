Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is coming back for Season 4. After wrapping up its third season earlier this year, the show has gathered a new group of celebrity recruits to take on the grueling U.S. Special Forces selection course.

This season is unique in that it features two married couples, as well as a mother/daughter duo, all competing against each other. The participants include former athletes, television personalities, actors, musicians, internet stars, and more.

Scroll down for everything we know about the series so far, and check out photos of the 18 recruits below.

When does Special Forces Season 4 premiere?

The show returns on Thursday, September 25, at 9/8c on Fox. Previously, two seasons aired in 2023. In 2024, the show did not air a new season, but this will be the second season to air in 2025.

Kayla Nicole and Brody Jenner were the winners of Season 3 earlier this year.

Where was Special Forces Season 4 filmed?

The show was filmed in Morocco, which will task the recruits with navigating desert terrain. The tests will include “a supply search in an abandoned village where they must race to extraction, a treacherous rat-run through dark and narrow tunnels, a plane shell dunk drill where pairs of recruits will be submerged underwater and must escape, a death-defying urban ladder crossing between buildings 50 feet above the urban streets, and much more,” according to a press release.

Who is in the Special Forces Season 4 cast?

The 18 recruits are featured in the gallery below, but the show will also feature four ex-special forces operatives who will be leading the cast members in the competition. Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Jovon “Q” Quarles are all returning as Directing Staff (DS) this season.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, September 25, 9/8c, Fox