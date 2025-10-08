Tarek El Moussa’s Rep Responds to Fan Concern After ‘Bizarre’ Livestream

Tarek El Moussa sparked some concern amongst his fans for his behavior during a recent TikTok livestream.

The HGTV star chatted with fans live on TikTok earlier this week, stating that he “absolutely loved” filming the first season of his series The Flip Off, per a clip shared by The U.S. Sun. In addition to stating that he can ski and snowboard, El Moussa clapped back at a viewer who allegedly asked in the livestream chat, “Why did your wife cheat?”

“You ask dumb questions, you get blocked,” he replied to the comment. (El Moussa was previously married to Christina Haack from 2009 to 2016. The pair finalized their divorce in 2018.)

According to the outlet, fans took to the livestream’s comments to voice their worry for the reality TV star. “Super bizarre, I hope he’s OK,” one user reportedly commented, while another added, “I hope Heather and the baby are safe. I also hope the other kids are with Christina. He’s not well and I believe things are way worse than they appear.” (Tarek shares kids Taylor, 15, and Brayden, 10, with Haack, as well as his son Tristan, 2, with his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.)

Following the fan response, a spokesperson for Tarek clarified the reason for his late-night livestream in a statement to The U.S. Sun. “Tarek couldn’t sleep and got on TikTok Live overnight, turning his insomnia into creativity,” the rep explained. “He has been trying to source leads for an unlisted property for the next season of The Flip Off. Funny enough, this impromptu live turned out to be his highest-engaging one yet, driving the most leads and followers in the shortest amount of time.”

The spokesperson added, “Turned out to be a surprisingly productive result of a sleepless night.”

Despite the explanation, fans continued to share their reactions to Tarek’s livestream via Reddit. “He’s been doing a lot of strange lives on TikTok in the last few months. I don’t know why he comes up on my feed, but he pops up regularly,” one user claimed. “And I mean, he is sometimes in a full-blown rage in these things. Just spending time screaming and insulting people who don’t like him or who have made comments he didn’t approve of.”

Another person commented, “He’s ‘bizarre,'” while others noted that Tarek’s pupils appeared large in the livestream video.

Despite the livestream reactions, Tarek is filming Season 2 of The Flip Off, which is set to premiere on HGTV next year. The new season will once again see Tarek and Heather team up against Haack to score the most significant profit for their respective home renovations.

In a Saturday, October 4, Instagram video, Tarek recruited fans’ help to find a house for him to renovate on the series. “The word on the streets is Christina’s got a house already. I don’t,” he said in the clip. “I need your help, Instagram. I beg you. Please help me find a house for Season 2 of The Flip Off. You guys, I desperately need to find a house.”

Tarek added in the post’s caption that fans can visit www.relocate.com to submit their houses for the show.

