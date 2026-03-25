What To Know Will Captain Nick Wagner (Steve Howey) betray Morgan on High Potential? How recently revealed connections could impact things.

We take a look at how Wagner’s dad could tamper with the Roman investigation and target Morgan.

High Potential‘s Season 2 stakes continue to be raised each passing week, and the latest episode was no exception as “Change of Plans” unveiled a connection between Captain Wagner’s (Steve Howey) father, played by guest star Clancy Brown, and Willa Quinn (Jennifer Jason Leigh).

The problem, it seems, is that their connection could spell trouble for Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) as she attempts to uncover what happened to her daughter’s father, Roman. In a scene prior to the connection reveal, Wagner meets with his father and is told to pass along a job offer to Morgan.

It’s clear from their conversation that Wagner is aware that his father is a corrupt figure, making his impending Senate run a bit of a joke in the captain’s eyes. But that didn’t prevent Wagner from still offering Morgan the job, even though he was ultimately honest about the offer coming from his father, leading to her refusal.

But it’s Wagner’s willingness to meet with his corrupt father and pass along job offers that continues to cast a suspicious light over the LAPD leader. Can he be fully trusted when it comes to Morgan and the ongoing Roman investigation?

Considering Willa’s suggestion to Wagner’s dad that he’ll need to help solve the matter surrounding the Roman investigation, does that mean he’ll be asking his son to tamper with evidence or even put Morgan in danger? While we know the high-IQ consultant is more than capable of taking care of herself, Morgan should be cautious with this new connection between the Wagners and Willa revealed.

With only a few episodes left in Season 2’s run, we can only begin to imagine what’s in store for Morgan as Soto (Judy Reyes) continues to try to uncover what’s going on with the case. But we’d be lying if we said we didn’t expect some kind of cliffhanger ending on the horizon. How do you feel about Morgan’s precarious position between the Wagners and Willa? Let us know your theories in the comments section below, and stay tuned to see how High Potential Season 2 continues to unravel.

High Potential, Season 2, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC