‘High Potential’: Willa Quinn Targets Morgan With New Ally Tied to Captain Nick Wagner

Meaghan Darwish
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Clancy Brown and Jennifer Jason Leigh in 'High Potential' Season 2
Spoiler Alert
ABC

What To Know

  • High Potential teased Willa Quinn’s connection to Captain Nick Wagner’s dad.
  • Do they have something to do with Roman’s disappearance? What the show’s latest twist means for Morgan.

High Potential‘s plot thickens as Season 2 continues on ABC with the arrival of Willa Quinn (Jennifer Jason Leigh) in Los Angeles. Along with revealing her ongoing effort to hide what happened to Roman, the latest episode, “Change of Plans,” uncovered Willa’s ties to Captain Nick Wagner’s (Steve Howey) dad, played by guest star Clancy Brown. Fair warning that there are spoilers for High Potential Season 2 Episode 16 ahead!

While Soto (Judy Reyes) attempted to keep Eric Hayworth (John Pyper-Ferguson) protected from Willa’s wrath after he snitched on her to the LAPD, she learned the political fixer is more powerful than she’d given her credit for, as Eric was removed from protective custody, allowing her to access the man who indicated Willa’s role in Roman’s disappearance. Meanwhile, the introduction of Nick’s father revealed his intentions to get Morgan on his team amid a Senate run.

Nick showed apprehension, clearly aware of his father’s corrupt practices, revealing to viewers a new side of the captain that has been hinted at but never fully clear.

Steve Howey and Clancy Brown in 'High Potential' Season 2

ABC

So, while Nick has been suspicious, this revelation allows fans to move forward believing he has Morgan’s best interests at heart, as he ultimately warned her against taking on the gig, which would have allowed her schedule more regularity.

But by the episode’s end, Nick’s father was approached by Willa, who sat for a drink with the man and was informed that Morgan had refused the job. It seems that the pair is in on the scheme that made way for Roman’s disappearance, and Willa told Wagner’s dad that they’ll have to solve the problem of Morgan’s search together.

'High Potential' Boss Breaks Down Willa Quinn's Arrival
Related

'High Potential' Boss Breaks Down Willa Quinn's Arrival

Will that mean interfering with the LAPD’s ongoing investigation, getting Nick to infiltrate the mission, or something else? Fans will have to tune in to find out. Stay tuned for more as High Potential Season 2 continues, and let us know your theories when it comes to Mr. Wagner and Willa Quinn’s connection surrounding Roman’s disappearance in the comments section below.

High Potential, Season 2, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC

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Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson

Daniel Sunjata

Daniel Sunjata

Javicia Leslie

Javicia Leslie

Deniz Akdeniz

Deniz Akdeniz

Amirah J

Amirah J

Matthew Lamb

Matthew Lamb

Judy Reyes

Judy Reyes

Full Cast & Crew

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Series

2024–

TV14

Comedy drama

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