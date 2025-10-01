Ryan Murphy Is Considering ‘Monster’ Season About Luigi Mangione

Prolific writer and producer Ryan Murphy has admitted that he’s considered centering a future Monster season around Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, on December 4, 2024.

Murphy’s Netflix true crime anthology Monster revolves around a different infamous killer each season. Season 1 saw Evan Peters portraying serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, while Season 2 saw Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez as convicted parent killers, the Menendez brothers. The upcoming third season, released on Friday (October 3), sees Charlie Hunnam as serial killer Ed Gein.

Speaking to Variety in a feature piece on Hunman, Murphy revealed he and the crew have a “maybe one day” file, which includes potential stories that aren’t quite ready yet. One of those, he confessed, is Mangione, though he noted there isn’t enough material for an entire season yet.

“We know nothing about him,” Murphy told the outlet. “There was nothing to write — we didn’t have information yet. Maybe something will come out in the trial.”

Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania after a five-day manhunt following the shooting. He was indicted on 11 state charges and four federal charges, including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, criminal possession of a weapon, and stalking. Last month, a New York judge dismissed the terror-related charges. Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His trial is set to begin on December 1.

Many fans have campaigned for Murphy to make a show about Mangione, with some even suggesting Dave Franco as the lead due to the pair’s striking resemblance. Franco himself has responded to the fan casting, telling The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, “I’ve never received more texts in my life about anything.”

“Not just friends — anyone who has my phone number has reached out about it,” he added, noting that he has yet to receive any official offers to play the accused killer.

One thing we know for sure is that Mangione won’t be the subject of Monster‘s fourth season. As announced earlier this year, Season 4 of the hit Netflix series will focus on Lizzie Borden, the young woman accused of murdering her parents with an axe in 1892. Ella Beatty (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans) is set to portray Borden.