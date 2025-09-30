10 Movies & TV Shows Inspired by Ed Gein to Watch Before ‘Monster’ Season 3

In 1957, police arrested Ed Gein in connection with the disappearance of hardware store owner Bernice Worden. When they entered his farmhouse, they uncovered a scene of madness they could barely comprehend. The sheer brutality of what they discovered shocked the nation: body parts in various states of decomposition, skin masks, human remains turned into furniture and “projects,” and grisly trophies stolen from graves. The scope of the atrocities was almost beyond belief.

Over the years, Ed Gein’s influence has stretched far beyond the realm of psychiatrists and true crime enthusiasts. The horrific nature of his crimes inspired a whole rogues’ gallery of horror icons, figures, and characters that once haunted cinema screens and lined Blockbuster shelves.

Now, almost 70 years later, Gein’s crimes, once considered putrid and morbidly horrific, have gone on to influence generations of filmmakers and horror writers, shaping some of the most enduring slasher film tropes ever put to film. It’s an odd realization that the acts which once shocked an entire nation are now seen as almost routine when it comes to startling today’s horror audiences.

As Monster: The Ed Gein Story starring Charlie Hunnam drops on Netflix, it’s the perfect time to revisit the many films and TV shows inspired by his grisly crimes. From Leatherface to Buffalo Bill (and a surprising amount of Steve Buscemi), these are the icons of fright who borrowed a page from the playbook of the Butcher of Plainfield.

(Please note that this list pulls from works of fiction that were influenced by Gein, rather than biopics or docuseries.)

Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Series Premiere October 3, Netflix