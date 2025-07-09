Even before Charlie Hunnam has a chance to terrorize Wisconsinites as Ed Gein, Ryan Murphy has announced the fourth outing of his highly controversial and binge-worthy Monster series for Netflix. For Season 4, the man behind American Horror Story, Feud, and Scream Queens has set his sights on one of history’s most notorious figures, Lizzie Borden, according to Variety.

Borden made national headlines back in late 1800s when she was accused of killing her father and stepmother with an axe. Due to her gender and the sheer brutality of the crimes, the trial became a media spectacle, cementing Borden’s place in both history books and Halloween costumes.

Here is everything we know about the project so far.

Who is Lizzie Borden?

On Thursday, August 4, 1892, Abby and her husband, Andrew, were discovered murdered in their home in Fall River, Massachusetts, killed with an axe. Abby was found in an upstairs bedroom, struck once on the side of the head and then 17 more times on the back of the head and body. Andrew was found on the downstairs couch, having been similarly struck nearly a dozen times. Investigators believed he had been asleep when the attack occurred. According to reports, the time of death was estimated to be around 11:00 a.m.

Andrew’s daughter, Lizzie, quickly became the prime suspect for several reasons. During her police interrogation, she was reported to have given a series of contradictory and confusing statements about her whereabouts and the noises she claimed to have heard at the time of the murders. Reports that she had tried to buy poison, along with the discovery of several weapons, including hatchets and axes, in the house, further pointed the police in her direction.

Lizzie was arrested on August 11, and her trial began on June 5, 1893. After a sensational trial, including a moment in which the victims’ skulls were presented as evidence, the jury was sent to deliberate on June 20, 1893, and they acquitted Lizzie Borden of the murders.

Over the years, public opinion has been divided on the subject of Lizzie Borden, making her the perfect subject for Murphy’s scrutiny. Many believed she got away with murder, while others saw her as a victim of circumstance and societal bias.

What were previous seasons of Monster about?

The first season, titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, explored the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and the impact on his victims. Starring Evan Peters in a Golden Globe-winning performance, the series delved into Dahmer’s troubled childhood, his horrific crimes, the lives he shattered, and his eventual death.

The second season, titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, focused on the wealthy Menendez brothers, who were accused of murdering their parents. While the series offered multiple viewpoints, it centered primarily on the brothers, presenting a fresh look at their motives and possible justifications. The season earned praise for its strong performances, particularly Javier Bardem as José Menendez.

The third season is called Monster: The Original Monster and will focus on Ed Gein. It has not been released yet.

When will Monster Season 4 premiere?

Monster Season 3 has yet to set a premiere date, so thinking of Season 4’s would be reaching. However, previous seasons of Monster have all premiered in September, so it’s logical that it would follow a similar schedule.

Where will Monster Season 4 stream?

Like the previous seasons, Monster Season 4 will stream exclusively on Netflix.

As of October 2024, it was the platform’s third most popular English language series.

Who’s starring in Monster Season 4?

Casting has not yet started on the production.

Has the topic of Lizzie Borden been covered before?

Goodness, yes. Ms. Borden has been depicted in various ways over the years, ranging from femme fatale to a misunderstood product of her era. Here are a few notable projects to watch:

The Legend of Lizzie Borden (1975, ABC TV Movie)

Starring Bewitched’s Elizabeth Montgomery as Lizzie and Katherine Helmond as her sister Emma, the highly-acclaimed drama was nominated for an Emmy and renewed interest at the time in Borden.

Lizzie Borden Took an Ax (2014, Lifetime TV Movie) and The Lizzie Borden Chronicles (2015, Lifetime)

Starring Christina Ricci, the Lifetime movie and spin-off series offered a stylish take on the trial and Borden’s life after her acquittal.

Lizzie (Roadside Attractions; 2018)

Ryan Murphy player Chloë Sevigny stepped into the role of Lizzie while Kristen Stewart played her companion, Bridget Sullivan, in this take that turns Borden’s story into a feminist thriller.

American Justice: Lizzie Borden (A&E Documentary Episode)

A true crime look at the murders, the trial, and the woman herself. The show used real evidence and interviews in an attempt to get to the bottom of the case and trial.

