Luigi Mangione was arrested in December 2024 after being named as the suspect in the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was shot to death in New York City on December 4.

The 26-year-old was apprehended in Pennsylvania five days after Thompson’s death and now faces a plethora of charges at both the federal and state levels. Scroll down for everything we know about his upcoming trial, including whether you’ll be able to watch it on television.

When is Luigi Mangione’s trial?

A date for Mangione’s federal trial has not been set yet, but it won’t be until at least 2026. His next court date isn’t until December 5, 2025, so there’s still a long way to go in this process. However, Judge Margaret Garnett said she hopes to set a trial date at this next hearing.

On April 5, 2025, Mangione pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and stalking in federal court. One day before the arraignment, the prosecution confirmed it would be seeking the death penalty against the suspected murderer. In response, Magione’s attorneys have asked for the death penalty to be removed as an option.

On the state level, Mangione pleaded not guilty to charges against him in New York and Pennsylvania. In New York, he was charged with second-degree murder and various counts of illegal possession of a weapon, while he faces charges of forgery and weapons possession in Pennsylvania. He’s expected back in New York State court in June 2025, but dates for the state trials have not been set.

Mangione’s legal team is asking for the federal trial to take place first, due to the death penalty aspect.

Where will Luigi Mangione’s trial be?

Mangione’s federal court dates have taken place at Manhattan federal court, so the trial will take place in New York City where the shooting occurred.

Will Luigi Mangione’s trial be televised?

So far, it has not been confirmed whether cameras will be allowed in the courtroom. None of Mangione’s proceedings so far have been televised, although there has been plenty of press outside of the courthouse to capture him arriving and leaving the venue.

Due to the high-profile nature of this case, it will likely be a big decision for the judge to weigh when it comes to deciding whether or not to televise the trial. Check back for updates.