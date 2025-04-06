‘Monster: Ed Gein’: What to Know About Season 3 of Ryan Murphy’s Hit Anthology Series

In 2022, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan teamed up to create the chilling miniseries Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which would go on to haunt viewers’ nightmares and inspire controversial Halloween costumes for years to come. While the duo had previously dabbled in the disturbed, collaborating on Scream Queens and, in Murphy’s case, co-creating American Horror Story with Brad Falchuk, this newest project marked a whole new level of exploration.

Originally conceived as a limited series focused on Jeffrey Dahmer, the breakout hit tapped into the pervasive fascination with serial killers. This success led to its promotion from a limited series to an ongoing anthology, with the second installment, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, following two years later.

For its third season, Monster shifts to its next subject: Ed Gein, set to be portrayed by Charlie Hunnam. As fans anticipate what looks to be the most unsettling entry yet, here’s everything we know so far.

When will Monster Season 3 premiere?

The exact premiere date for Monster Season 3 is still up in the air, but there are a few reassuring signs that it could be arriving relatively soon. Netflix announced that production on the third season began in late 2024. According to Reel Chicago, the crew was seen shooting in Chicago as recently as February.

Previous seasons of Monster have all premiered in September, so it’s logical that would follow the same schedule.

Where will Monster Season 3 be streaming?

Like the two previous seasons, Monster Season 3 will stream exclusively on Netflix, where it has become one of the platform’s biggest accomplishments, ever. As of October 2024, it was the platform’s third most popular English language series.

Who’s joining the Monster Season 3 cast?

The Monster series has assembled many household names, including Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned, Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, Nathan Lane, Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins, and Niecy Nash. Peters and Jenkins earned Emmy nominations for their performances, while Nash actually took home a win for her supporting role. However, this season could feature the most ambitious cast yet.

Joining Hunnam is Laurie Metcalf, who will portray his on-screen mother, Augusta Gein. Suzanna Son has also been named a series regular, though details about her character have not been disclosed. The actors for several key roles remain unknown, including Ed’s father, George, and his brother, Henry, but this season features a unique twist: Tom Hollander will play Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams will portray Alma Reville.

Though the inclusion of these figures might seem random, given that Hitchcock’s most enduring work, Psycho, is loosely inspired by the actions of Ed Gein, this season may explore Hollywood’s fascination with true crime.

What is Monster Season 3 about?

A synopsis hasn’t been revealed yet, but if the pattern from previous seasons holds, this season will likely focus on Gein’s heinous murders while also exploring his relationships with the loved ones around him who failed to notice the signs.

Who was Ed Gein?

Gein was born and raised in Wisconsin, where he endured a toxic household. According to Britannica, his father was an alcoholic, and his mother was verbally abusive. Although his older brother often stood up for him, Ed remained deeply attached to his mother and her religious beliefs. Throughout the 1940s, the family was further torn apart by the tragic deaths of each member, shattering Ed.

According to Biography, Gein became a recluse but continued to work odd jobs to support himself. As residents of Plainfield began to disappear, he became a suspect. Eventually, Gein solved the mystery for them by confessing to two murders during questioning.

Gein’s actions shook up the small town, earning him the nicknames, “Butcher of Plainfield,” “Plainfield Ghoul,” and the “Grandfather of Gore.” Though he was eventually found guilty of murder and later died from cancer in 1984, his gravesite turned tourist attraction and his various appearances in media have kept him alive.

Why did Murphy and Brennan choose Gein?

With so many serial killers to choose from, it begs the question: Why Gein? In an interview with Collider, Murphy shared some insights into the team’s decision-making process, speaking on how influential Gein has been to the horror genre. In addition to Psycho, Murphy noted his impact on films like The Silence of the Lambs, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and American Psycho.

The title, The Original Monster, also revealed by Murphy in the interview, suggests this season will broaden its scope and focus not only on the circumstances surrounding Gein’s crimes, but also the role of the entertainment industry in immortalizing him. Given the series’ previous criticisms, this could be the angle it needs for continued success.

Monster Season 3, TBD, Netflix