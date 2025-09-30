When Will ‘Dark Winds’ Season 3 Stream on Netflix?

Dark Winds Season 3 may have premiered on AMC and AMC+ earlier in 2025, but it finally has a premiere date on Netflix as the latest chapter joins Seasons 1 and 2 on the platform this fall.

But when does Dark Winds arrive on Netflix? Fans of the 1970s-set noir can begin streaming on Saturday, October 25, when the extended eight-episode season lands on the streamer. Dark Winds may continue the story of Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), but Season 3 also makes way for Robert Redford‘s final onscreen performance as a prisoner in the Navajo police station alongside fellow executive producer, George R.R. Martin of Game of Thrones fame.

For those less acquainted with the series, Dark Winds is based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman and was created for television by Graham Roland. McClarnon’s Leaphorn takes center stage as the lieutenant of the Navajo Police, and in Season 3, he investigates the mysterious disappearance of two boys with only a bicycle and a blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake.

As fans of the show will recall, Season 2 concluded with Leaphorn leaving businessman B.J. Vines (John Diehl) in the desert, a means of revenge for the man’s direct role in his only son’s death. And Season 3 sees Leaphorn face the haunting reality of his choice as FBI special agent Sylvia Washington (Jenna Elfman) arrives in the Navajo Nation.

Meanwhile, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) is back on the police force after his brief foray into private investigator cases in Season 2, and Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) finds herself hundreds of miles away as she takes on a role with border patrol that puts her in the path of powerful rancher, Tom Spenser (Bruce Greenwood).

Also back for Season 3 are Deanna Allison as Emma Leaphorn, A Martinez as Gordo Sena, and Jeri Ryan as Rosemary Vines. New additions in Season 3 include Raoul Max Trijillo, Tonantzin Carmelo, Alex Meraz, and Christopher Heyerdahl, among others. It’s a season that’s sure to excite viewers who have been tuning into the show from Netflix, and certainly not one to miss as we gear up for Season 4’s arrival. While Season 4 doesn’t have a premiere date yet, we do know that Bosch star Titus Welliver will step into the world of Dark Winds along with Franka Potente.

Make sure to stream Dark Winds Season 3 when it arrives on Netflix so you’re up to date when Season 4 finally arrives. And stay tuned for additional details surrounding the latest season in the months to come.

