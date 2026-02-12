James Van Der Beek GoFundMe Exceeds $1.4 Million in Less Than 24 Hours

What To Know A GoFundMe organized for James Van Der Beek’s family after his death from colorectal cancer raised over $1.3 million in just 24 hours.

Jon M. Chu, Zoe Saldana, Derek Hough, and more celebrities and companies have made significant contributions.

The fundraiser was launched to help his wife and six children, who were left “out of funds” due to the high costs of Van Der Beek’s cancer treatments.

Wicked director Jon M. Chu, Zoe Saldana, Derek Hough, Miranda Kerr, Julie Plec, and more celebrities and other supporters have donated to the GoFundMe fundraiser set up by James Van Der Beek‘s family following his death on February 11. As of the time of this publication, the donations have surpassed $1.4 million in the 24 hours since the fundraiser was announced.

Chu is one of the top donors, contributing $10,000. Saldana and other stars have set up monthly donations of $2,500 or more. Lyn Lear, wife of the late Norman Lear, set up a $5,000 monthly donation, as did YouTube star Codie Sanchez. Saldana has committed to $2,500 monthly.

Van Der Beek died on Wednesday, February 11, after a two-year battle with colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer treatments are some of the most expensive of any cancer treatment in the United States. According to the GoFundMe page, which was organized by friends of the Dawson’s Creek actor and his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, the cost for his treatments left their family of eight in serious financial strife. Last year, Van Der Beek auctioned off memorabilia from his career to help pay for treatments.

The Marla Maples Foundation donated $5,000 to the GoFundMe. Hough donated $1,000. The top donation is from Guardant Health with $25,000. Van Der Beek was Guardant’s first brand ambassador. The company posted a tribute to the late star on X/Twitter on February 11.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of James Van Der Beek. James was the first brand ambassador for Guardant Health and our Shield blood test for colorectal cancer screening, reflecting our shared belief in the power of patient voices,” the tweet says. “It was an honor to witness the unwavering commitment he demonstrated over the past year to raising awareness of colorectal cancer and encouraging more people to get screened. His voice and advocacy will leave a lasting mark on the fight against colorectal cancer.”

Van Der Beek is survived by his wife and their six children, who range from 4 to 15 years old. The GoFundMe says that Van Der Beek’s extensive treatments left their family “out of funds.”

“James Van Der Beek was a beloved husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of everyone around him. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, James passed away on February 11, 2026, leaving behind his devoted wife, Kimberly, and their six wonderful children,” the fundraiser says. “Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care.”

“In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future,” the statement continues. “The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead.”

The funds will be used to “cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education.”