AMC struck a one-year licensing deal with Netflix in 2024 that brought a collection of the network’s hit shows to the streaming platform. Among those titles were the Anne Rice Immortal Universe dramas Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches. The licensing deals were meant to expire soon, but they’ve been extended. And Netflix announced on August 20 that Interview With the Vampire Season 2 will come to Netflix in the U.S. as well, just in time for fall.

When does Interview With the Vampire Season 2 come out on Netflix?

Netflix revealed its September 2025 lineup to press on Wednesday, August 20. Among the list of non-Netflix originals coming to the streamer on September 1, 2025, are 8 Mile, the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movies, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Orphan Black Seasons 1-5, and Phantom Thread, among others.

New additions later in the month include Daddy’s Home and Daddy’s Home 2 (September 9), Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (September 11), Call the Midwife Season 14, Nashville Seasons 1-6, S.W.A.T. Season 8 (all three on September 15), Spartacus Seasons 1-4 (September 23), 10 Things I Hate About You, Idiocracy, and Sweet Home Alabama (all three on September 28).

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 arrives on Netflix on September 30.

Is Mayfair Witches Season 2 coming to Netflix?

Mayfair Witches Season 2 is not included in Netflix’s September 2025 releases roundup, but Season 1 is still available on Netflix as of the time of publication, as is Interview With the Vampire Season 1. TV Insider has reached out to Netflix for comment on how long the shows will be available, along with the other shows currently available in Netflix’s AMC Collection (more on that below).

All episodes of AMC’s Anne Rice shows are available to stream on AMC+. Interview With the Vampire Seasons 1 and 2 has standard and “uncut” versions on AMC+.

Interview With the Vampire “Uncut” is the show presented without any cuts for ads like you would see on the AMC linear channel. We recommend watching the uncut version for a seamless viewing experience.

The third show in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, Talamasca: The Secret Order, premieres Sunday, October 26, on AMC. Interview With the Vampire Season 3 is currently filming in Toronto and will premiere in 2026 (get a look inside Season 3, officially titled The Vampire Lestat, in our San Diego Comic-Con interview). Mayfair Witches Season 3 is currently in pre-production.

What AMC shows are on Netflix?

The group of AMC shows on Netflix added in 2024 were dubbed “The AMC Collection” on the streaming platform. It included the first seasons of the two Anne Rice shows, A Discovery of Witches (Seasons 1-3), Dark Winds (Seasons 1-2), Fear the Walking Dead (Seasons 1-8), Gangs of London (Seasons 1-2), Into the Badlands (Seasons 1-3), Kevin Can F… Himself (Seasons 1-2), Monsieur Spade (Season 1), Preacher (Seasons 1-4), That Dirty Black Bag (Season 1), The Terror (Season 1), and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Season 1).

As of the time of publication, Netflix’s AMC Collection is comprised of the following:

Interview With the Vampire Season 1 was briefly available on HBO Max in 2023.

