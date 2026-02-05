Dark Winds Season 4 may not be out yet, but AMC is reaffirming its faith in the critically acclaimed show’s success as they renew it for Season 5.

The early renewal isn’t the only news AMC is revealing surrounding Dark Winds‘ fifth season, as they also tease when it will premiere, when filming is set to begin, and who is likely to return for the ’70s-set noir. Below, we’re breaking down all of the need-to-know details surrounding Dark Winds Season 5. Stay tuned for more as the latest chapter unfolds, and let us know what you hope to see from the show’s future episodes in the comments section below.

Has Dark Winds been renewed for Season 5?

Yes, as mentioned above, Dark Winds has been renewed for Season 5. The announcement made on February 5, 2026, comes 10 days ahead of Season 4’s debut, making it an early greenlight.

When will Dark Winds Season 5 premiere?

AMC has already confirmed that Dark Winds Season 5 will premiere in 2027 with an exact date to be announced later. Additionally, the network revealed that Season 5 filming will begin in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in March 2026. Season 5 of Dark Winds will include eight new hour-long episodes for fans to dive into.

What has been said about Dark Winds‘ Season 5 renewal?

“Over four seasons, Dark Winds has masterfully blended compelling character-driven stories, Navajo culture, spirituality, and breathtaking cinematography. We are elated to continue the journey alongside showrunner John Wirth and the incomparable Zahn McClarnon,” said Dan McDermott, chief content officer of AMC Networks and president of AMC Studios. “Our extraordinary producing and creative team, cast, and crew have crafted a gripping crime drama that continues to be embraced by fans and widely celebrated by critics. We can’t wait to share more of this incredible story with audiences across the globe.”

Meanwhile, McClarnon, who stars in and executive produces the drama, stated, “Thank you to Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and all of AMC Networks for continuing to support and believe in Dark Winds. It’s such a privilege to embody the character of Joe Leaphorn, and I’m excited to return to Santa Fe with this amazing cast and crew to craft another thrilling season of the show that means so much to all of us.”

Showrunner and executive producer John Wirth added, “For four seasons now, AMC Networks has provided us with the opportunity to entertain audiences through the unique lens of a traditional crime story set on the Navajo Nation in 1972. We are one of one and never take this strong support for granted. Thanks to everyone at AMC Networks, our talented writing staff, stunning cast, and a Santa Fe crew that’s become a training ground for Native artists, we’re thrilled to be coming back for a fifth season of Dark Winds.”

What is Dark Winds Season 5 about?

No logline or premise for Season 5 has been shared at this time, but we’re sure it will continue to follow the exploits of Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon), as he serves the Navajo Nation alongside detectives Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten). Stay tuned for official details and how Season 4’s run could influence the path these characters may take in Season 5.

Who stars in Dark Winds Season 5?

No official casting has been announced, but we expect McClarnon, Gordon, and Matten to return with fellow fan-favorite Deanna Allison, who portrays Joe’s wife, Emma Leaphorn. Stay tuned for any announcements as the series typically features some pretty major guest stars who have ranged from Jenna Elfman and Bruce Greenwood to Season 4’s latest additions Franka Potente and Chaske Spencer, among others.

Who makes Dark Winds Season 5?

Dark Winds is based on Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee book series and is created for television by Graham Roland. Showrunner Wirth executive produces the series with Roland, McClarnon, the late Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman.

Dark Winds, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, AMC