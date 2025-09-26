‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Has Dramatic Reaction After Winning Trip

A The Price Is Right contestant screamed loudly after winning a trip on the show. The game show contestant’s dramatic reaction resulted in a soft hug to host Drew Carey.

Jasmine Hyun won the fourth item up for bid on Thursday, September 25. It was a Ricardo Beverly Hills luggage set with six pieces included, costing $1,560. She bid $1,100, which was the closest bid since the next one was over the price.

She played a game called Secret X, where the contestant has to try and get tic-tac-toe. They are given one free X to put on either the left or right side of the board. The middle is covered with question marks, and an “X” lies under one of the spots. The more correct prices the contestant guesses, the more “X’s” they get. If the “X” in the middle makes a line horizontally, vertically, or diagonally with the ones the contestant placed on the board, they win the prizes.

Hyun was playing for a trip to Alaska. For the free “X,” She put it in the upper left-hand corner. Then, she had to guess the prices of a lap desk and a shaved ice machine for two more “X’s.”

The lap desk was either $25 or $50. Hyun guessed $25 and was correct, so she earned another “X.” The game show contestant placed it in the upper right-hand corner.

For the shaved ice machine, Hyun had to choose between $70 and $105. She picked $70 and was right again, so she earned her third “X.” This time, Hyun picked the lower left-hand corner. This gave her two places for the “X” — the top middle space and the center square.

The “X” was in the center, so this gave her a diagonal win. When the bell chimed, Hyun threw her fist in the air and screamed. She then threw both arms up and ran to gently hug Drew Carey. She then went to hug model Alexis Gaube, who stood in front of the Alaska screen.

She turned around to the audience and jumped up and down with her arms in the air. Hyun went home with all three prizes and a memorable reaction.

Hyun went over on the Showcase Wheel with $1.55, so she didn’t advance to the Showcase. She did, however, go home with $7,730 worth of prizes.