‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Has Dramatic Reaction After Winning Trip

Brittany Sims
Comments
'The Price Is Right', Season 54, contestant Jasmine Hyun, September 25, 2025
The Price Is Right/YouTube
Plinko board game

Plinko Board Game Inspired by ‘The Price Is Right’

$19.99
Buy Now

A The Price Is Right contestant screamed loudly after winning a trip on the show. The game show contestant’s dramatic reaction resulted in a soft hug to host Drew Carey.

Jasmine Hyun won the fourth item up for bid on Thursday, September 25. It was a Ricardo Beverly Hills luggage set with six pieces included, costing $1,560. She bid $1,100, which was the closest bid since the next one was over the price.

She played a game called Secret X, where the contestant has to try and get tic-tac-toe. They are given one free X to put on either the left or right side of the board. The middle is covered with question marks, and an “X” lies under one of the spots. The more correct prices the contestant guesses, the more “X’s” they get. If the “X” in the middle makes a line horizontally, vertically, or diagonally with the ones the contestant placed on the board, they win the prizes.

Hyun was playing for a trip to Alaska. For the free “X,” She put it in the upper left-hand corner. Then, she had to guess the prices of a lap desk and a shaved ice machine for two more “X’s.”

The lap desk was either $25 or $50. Hyun guessed $25 and was correct, so she earned another “X.” The game show contestant placed it in the upper right-hand corner.

'The Price Is Right' Player Has Wild Celebration After $10,000 Trip Win
Related

'The Price Is Right' Player Has Wild Celebration After $10,000 Trip Win

For the shaved ice machine, Hyun had to choose between $70 and $105. She picked $70 and was right again, so she earned her third “X.” This time, Hyun picked the lower left-hand corner. This gave her two places for the “X” — the top middle space and the center square.

The “X” was in the center, so this gave her a diagonal win. When the bell chimed, Hyun threw her fist in the air and screamed. She then threw both arms up and ran to gently hug Drew Carey. She then went to hug model Alexis Gaube, who stood in front of the Alaska screen.

She turned around to the audience and jumped up and down with her arms in the air. Hyun went home with all three prizes and a memorable reaction.

Hyun went over on the Showcase Wheel with $1.55, so she didn’t advance to the Showcase. She did, however, go home with $7,730 worth of prizes.

The Price Is Right - CBS

The Price Is Right where to stream

The Price Is Right




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Peter Scanavino as A.D.A Dominick
1
‘SVU’ Shocker: Who Died Ahead of Season 27 Premiere?
Maurice Benard, Erika Slezak - 'General Hospital'
2
First Look at Erika Slezak’s Daytime Return on ‘General Hospital’
Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. talks to Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor in 'Peacemaker' Season 2
3
‘Peacemaker’ Delivers Surprise ‘Superman’ Cameo
Alison Hammond
4
‘The Great British Baking Show’ Contestant Eliminated After Flirting With Alison Hammond
Danielle Moné Truitt as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Rick Gonzalez as Det. Bobby Reyes, Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 5 Episode 5
5
‘Organized Crime’ Is Back on NBC — But Will It Return for Season 6?