‘The Price Is Right’ Player Has Wild Celebration After $10,000 Trip Win

The Price Is Right contestant Jasmine had a wild celebration after she won a trip to Portugal worth $10,000. Jasmine guessed the price of an item at the last second, resulting in a honeymoon for her and her fiancé.

Jasmine, a social worker, from Atlanta, Georgia, was on Bidder’s Row since the beginning of the game, but didn’t get to play a game until the Fourth Item Up For Bid. She bid $2,000 on a two-person inflatable boat with an electric motor, mini-dock, and storage bungees. The price was $2,648, so she advanced to the stage.

She played Now Or Then for a chance to win a trip to Portugal. The object of the game was to try and figure out if the price under the item was a price from July 2009 or from the present day. The items were on wedges in a circle. She had to get three of them in a row in order to win.

Jasmine started with the all-purpose cleaner, which was priced at $5.29. She said it was a “Now” price, but was wrong. The game show contestant then moved down one to the frozen meatloaf, which was $4.29. Jasmine said it was a 2009 price, but she was wrong again. The third item was Sunkist soda, priced at $1.79. She said it was a “Then” price, and was right this time.

Kosher Dill Pickles were priced at $6.49, which Jasmine said was the “Now” price, and was right, giving her two in a row. She only needed to guess the correct price of the chimichurri sauce, which was priced at $7.49. Jasmine said it was a “Now” price. She was right and fell to the floor after winning the trip.

“Oh my Goddd!” she yelled and threw her hands up. Jasmine hit the floor a few times and then got up and kept her hands up. She nearly cried when she put her hands up to her mouth as the show went to commercial.

“Nice job! Congratulations!” host Drew Carey said.

Jasmine lucked out again when she spun $1.00 on the wheel in the Showcase Showdown, winning an extra $1,000. This gave her a total of $13,990 in prizes, and she still had the chance to win more in the Showcase.

Her Showcase featured trips to Nashville and Mexico and a 2025 Nissan Kicks Play. She bid $39,000 on all three prizes. The actual price was $41,739, which gave her a difference of $2,739. Her opponent went over, so Jasmine won the Showcase. Her prizes totaled $55,729.