‘High Potential’ Sneak Peek: Morgan & Karadec Examine a Peculiar Crime Scene (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

What To Know

  • Get an exclusive first look at Morgan and Karadec’s latest case with this sneak peek at High Potential.
  • Will the partners be able to solve the mystery behind the latest death they’re investigating?

Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) are back to work as High Potential returns with an all-new episode, “In The Driver’s Seat,” on March 3, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the mysterious case set to unfold.

In the sneak peek clip above, Morgan is stepping onto the scene and using her keen observational skills to gather clues as she approaches her partner. Stepping over broken glass from a shattered window, she takes note of a rack of car keys, an open desk drawer, tire marks on the ground, and damaged cars on the showroom floor of what appears to be a car dealership.

After taking in these sights, though, Morgan finally reaches the reason for her presence at the scene: a dead body. But this victim isn’t what you’d imagine as Karadec investigates the peculiar scene.

“Huh, that sucks,” Morgan says matter-of-factly. “Yeah,” Karadec confirms.

“What are we looking at?” Morgan questions then.

Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata in 'High Potential' Season 2

ABC

Karadec does his best to sum up what he’s gathered. “Well, given the skid marks and the exotic car…” he begins.

“…Carjacking gone wrong?” Morgan offers a question.

“That’s part of it, at least,” Karadec points out before allowing Morgan to look at the victim more closely. The body is positioned with the head under the front left side of the vehicle, but that’s not all. When Morgan asks what the other part of the equation could be, Karadec says, “He’s also got a bullet in him.”

When Does 'High Potential' Season 2 Return?
Related

When Does 'High Potential' Season 2 Return?

So, what happened? Fans will have to tune in to find out as the logline for the episode teases that the LAPD will investigate the late-night luxury car heist that took a deadly turn while uncovering a complex web of details and various perpetrators. Fans won’t want to miss it! Catch the latest episode of High Potential as it airs on ABC, and watch the full sneak peek above.

High Potential, Season 2, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC

High Potential key art
Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson

Daniel Sunjata

Daniel Sunjata

Javicia Leslie

Javicia Leslie

Deniz Akdeniz

Deniz Akdeniz

Amirah J

Amirah J

Matthew Lamb

Matthew Lamb

Judy Reyes

Judy Reyes

Full Cast & Crew

ABC

Hulu

Series

2024–

TV14

Comedy drama

Crime drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More High Potential ›

High Potential

Daniel Sunjata

Kaitlin Olson




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Todd Meadows on 'Deadliest Catch'
1
‘Deadliest Catch’ Deckhand Todd Meadows Dies at Sea at 25
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Sommelier Speaks Out After $73,000 Loss
American Idol Season 24
3
Who Made the Top 30 on ‘American Idol’ Season 24?
Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger attend CBS Daytime Emmy Awards After Party at Pasadena Convention Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California.
4
‘B&B’s Darin Brooks & Kelly Kruger Split
The View
5
‘The View’ Hosts Get Heated Over Iran Strikes as Panelist Backs Trump