What To Know Get an exclusive first look at Morgan and Karadec’s latest case with this sneak peek at High Potential.

Will the partners be able to solve the mystery behind the latest death they’re investigating?

Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) are back to work as High Potential returns with an all-new episode, “In The Driver’s Seat,” on March 3, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the mysterious case set to unfold.

In the sneak peek clip above, Morgan is stepping onto the scene and using her keen observational skills to gather clues as she approaches her partner. Stepping over broken glass from a shattered window, she takes note of a rack of car keys, an open desk drawer, tire marks on the ground, and damaged cars on the showroom floor of what appears to be a car dealership.

After taking in these sights, though, Morgan finally reaches the reason for her presence at the scene: a dead body. But this victim isn’t what you’d imagine as Karadec investigates the peculiar scene.

“Huh, that sucks,” Morgan says matter-of-factly. “Yeah,” Karadec confirms.

“What are we looking at?” Morgan questions then.

Karadec does his best to sum up what he’s gathered. “Well, given the skid marks and the exotic car…” he begins.

“…Carjacking gone wrong?” Morgan offers a question.

“That’s part of it, at least,” Karadec points out before allowing Morgan to look at the victim more closely. The body is positioned with the head under the front left side of the vehicle, but that’s not all. When Morgan asks what the other part of the equation could be, Karadec says, “He’s also got a bullet in him.”

So, what happened? Fans will have to tune in to find out as the logline for the episode teases that the LAPD will investigate the late-night luxury car heist that took a deadly turn while uncovering a complex web of details and various perpetrators. Fans won’t want to miss it! Catch the latest episode of High Potential as it airs on ABC, and watch the full sneak peek above.

High Potential, Season 2, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC