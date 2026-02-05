High Potential‘s second season is in full swing at ABC, continuing the day-to-day investigations conducted by LAPD consultant, Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson), and her cohorts in the Major Crimes department. But will the drama carry on to a third season?

The latest ratings report offers some insight into the show’s potential for a return this fall. Below, we’re breaking those numbers down in addition to everything we know about a potential third season for High Potential. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for any official announcements in the weeks ahead.

Has High Potential been renewed for Season 3?

High Potential hasn’t been renewed for Season 3… yet. According to the show’s latest ratings report, the audience is stronger than ever, pulling in staggering 12.98 million total viewers after seven days of viewing on ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and other digital platforms. The show also scored a 2.17 rating among adults 18-49. The viewership stats are the overall highest for the series.

On a linear, High Potential earned 9.07 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demo, achieving a series high among total viewers, which was previously held at 9 million. High Potential‘s Season 2 success is notable for having the best seven-day linear performance for an ABC scripted show in over five years, since Grey’s Anatomy in November 2020.

In other words, the likelihood of a Season 3 renewal for High Potential is as certain as Morgan donning a colorful manicure. Stay tuned for any official announcements or updates on that end, though.

Who would star in High Potential Season 3?

If High Potential returns for Season 3, we’d expect Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Judy Reyes, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, Taran Killam, and Steve Howey to return, but only time will tell for certain. Additionally, we’d love to see Season 2’s recurring stars like Mekhi Phifer and Susan Kelechi Watson make appearances, but only time will tell where the stories take viewers on that end.

What would High Potential Season 3 be about?

We’d expect High Potential to continue following Morgan as she uses her heightened intellect to help solve crimes with the LAPD, as it unravels aspects of her personal life. Only time will tell as we await official confirmation.

When will High Potential Season 3 premiere?

If High Potential returns for Season 3, we’d anticipate a fall 2027 premiere date likely falling in September. Seasons 1 and 2 debuted in September 2024 and 2025, respectively. Considering the show’s momentum, we’d anticipate ABC following suit.

Stay tuned for any updates about High Potential Season 3, and let us know what you’d like to see from the show if it returns.

High Potential, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC