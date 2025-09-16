[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for High Potential, Season 2 Episode 1, “Pawns.”]

High Potential is back for Season 2 and picking up where the action left off as Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) grapples with the ripple effect the Game Maker (David Giuntoli) has on her life.

While her family is confined to her home with police protection, Morgan takes on her latest case with the LAPD, which involves a missing woman. As Morgan taps into her high IQ, she theorizes that the Game Maker has something to do with the crime, but the LAPD is skeptical, and she feels as if they don’t believe her when she says the mystery man is toying with her life and her family’s lives.

Although the team can’t entirely deny Morgan’s accusation, the mystery continues to unfurl just as the man in question turns himself in at the end of the episode, revealing that he believes they’re looking for him. While we can’t begin to theorize what the Game Maker’s next move is, star Judy Reyes, who plays crime division head, Selena Soto, is opening up about what’s in store following this jaw-dropping finale.

She even weighs in on Mekhi Phifer‘s introduction as the seemingly missing Roman found in Nevada.

Soto expresses regret for having Morgan join the LAPD team as a consultant after her family is put in danger by the Game Maker. Is there a layer to that which we haven’t uncovered?

Judy Reyes: I think there is absolutely. I think in the first season, she went ahead and took the chance from the very beginning to bring her on, knowing she had no experience, but she has this innate ability and this supreme intelligence to help out. And now, by the end of the episode, her life is in danger, her children’s lives are in danger, and there’s no way that she’s not going to feel like the burden is on her to protect her and her team.

Morgan shows frustration over the fact that the team doesn’t seem to believe her theory about the Game Maker. Does Soto believe her?

She doesn’t believe her, but sometimes the way she ends up in these conclusions, it leads to questions which is a police officer’s job, it’s a cop’s job to ask all those questions and I guess the burden is that Morgan seems to always have the answer they’re totally unconventional but that’s why she brought her in to lead her down the paths that I think formally trained people don’t have the temerity to walk down.

Soto and Karadec share a nice moment of connection in this episode. Will we see her bond more with the team this season? How was it working on that scene with Daniel Sunjata?

I think they’ll definitely tease a little bit more of Soto’s history with the Karadec, and working with Daniel is terrific. He’s an actor’s actor, you know? He’s a hardcore preparer; he appreciates the sense of presence when you’re doing a scene. He’s terrific. I have a lot of fun with it.

We have the introduction of Mekhi Phifer as Roman. Is that as cut and dry as it appears?

It’s never as cut and dry as it appears… There are questions that he has, and we’ll see how he leads us down that path.

The Game Maker turns himself in to the police at the end of the episode and is scarily calm. What can you tease about that cliffhanger?

The threats are really always calm people, right? It’s always the nice ones that shock us with all kinds of danger. So I know that we’ll see a lot more of that. The threat of his existence looms; even when you don’t see his face, you know who it is, and, two episodes in, we’re still trying to hunt down the game maker and see what happens.

High Potential, Season 2, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC