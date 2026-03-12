Harrison Ford Makes Blunt Sex Confession That Elicits Big Reaction

What To Know Harrison Ford made a cheeky confession on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he has made love to the soundtrack of one of his own films.

Ford did not reveal which movie soundtrack he used, maintaining some mystery despite the candid admission.

Fans on social media praised Ford’s humor and charisma, with many calling him a “national treasure.”

Harrison Ford recently made a blunt sex confession that elicited a big reaction on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

On Tuesday, March 10, the Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor, 83, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel‘s late-night show to promote Season 3 of his Apple TV+ series Shrinking.

A clip shared on Instagram began with a scene from a February episode of Shrinking that showed Ford’s character, Dr. Paul Rhaodes, humming the Indiana Jones theme in an improvised moment while returning to his practice. “The GOAT is back!” he declared.

When Ford admitted that he didn’t remember whether the moment was ad-libbed or scripted, Kimmel segued to a slightly different topic. He said, “Here’s a question, maybe you’ll remember this: Have you ever made love to the soundtrack of one of your films?”

The Blade Runner star paused for a moment before issuing his cheeky response, telling Kimmel, “Of course I have.” Ford’s answer was met with loud cheers and applause from the studio audience.

Unfortunately, for those curious, Ford didn’t divulge which of his movie soundtracks made the cut for his playlist in the bedroom. The actor has been married to Ally McBeal actress Calista Flockhart, 61, since 2010.

In the comments of the Instagram clip, fans reacted to Ford’s sex admission. One wrote, “Right answer!!!!❤️.”

Another shared, “‘Of course I am.’ 🤣🤣👏🏻👏🏻 He is one of the best 👏🏻👏🏻.”

Someone else commented, “His humour is THE GOAT 🐐.”

A different fan echoed, “He is a national treasure.”

Meanwhile, yet another fan pointed out, “Harrison Ford is a gem. He was so good on Kimmel without even trying, he barely said anything lol.”

Shrinking, new episodes on Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET on Apple TV+; Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, ABC