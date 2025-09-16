‘Today’s Jenna Bush Hager to Reunite With Hoda Kotb — But Not on TV

Jenna Bush Hager is teaming up once again with Hoda Kotb, just not on the small screen.

Bush Hager’s podcast, Open Book with Jenna, returns for a third season on Thursday, September 18. “I am so excited for our new season of our podcast Open Book with Jenna because it’s such a ripe time for awesome conversation,” the TV personality told Today.com in an interview published on Tuesday, September 16. “We have a great lineup of writers, musicians, and thought leaders who we’re going to talk to about everything. I can’t wait.”

Following Thursday’s premiere episode with guest Zac Brown, Kotb will sit down with Bush Hager for a conversation on the podcast’s September 23 episode. Other announced guests include Tembi Locke (October 2) and Malala Yousafzai (October 16).

“Just like a good book, these conversations will leave you feeling inspired and entertained,” Bush Hager said. “I’ve always been an open book, sharing all of who I am — my life, my family, and my love of storytelling. Here, we’re all open books.”

Kotb has not appeared on Bush Hager’s Open Book podcast since its launch in 2023. Bush Hager, meanwhile, has been a guest on two episodes of Kotb’s Making Space podcast, which debuted in 2021.

On Open Book with Jenna, Bush Hager and her celebrity guests talk about everything from their favorite novels to their personal and professional ups and downs. “Each week, she’s joined by a guest who shares candid stories about their life, current projects, and reveals how a favorite read or a first book may have influenced their path,” the podcast’s official description reads.

Kotb’s Open Book podcast episode comes shortly after she returned to Today for a special appearance on September 9. During the episode, Kotb highlighted New York City teacher Reyes Andon for inspiring his students to take charge in his physical education class. Kotb played sports with the teacher’s class out on the 30 Rockefeller Center plaza before reuniting with her Today colleagues inside Studio 1A.

“Everything’s great. My kids are in 3rd grade and 1st grade. I now wake up at 5:30 [a.m.],” she said of life post-Today. “I feel really good. My little business is doing its thing. I’ve got a new book. It’s just a different life, but it’s funny how easily you can find yourself starting something new.”

Kotb added, “I miss you guys like crazy. I miss everybody. Being here made my heart hurt a little bit.”

Bush Hager told her former fourth hour of Today cohost that she “can always come back,” as well as called her out for not regularly tuning in to Today With Jenna & Friends. “It’s been going really, really well,” Kotb said of the show, to which Bush Hager jokingly replied, “You pretend you’ve been watching.”

Bush Hager has continued to lead the fourth hour of Today, now titled Today With Jenna & Friends, with celebrity guest hosts since Kotb exited the NBC morning show in January.

