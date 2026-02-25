What To Know Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones announced they will be traveling to Jamaica for their first-ever Today With Jenna & Sheinelle girls trip.

The show will film special episodes featuring Bush Hager and Jones exploring Jamaican culture, chatting with local celebrities, and soaking up the sun on the beach.

The hosting duo shared details on how fans can enter to win a sweepstakes to join them on their girls trip.

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones are taking the fourth hour of Today out on the road.

The hosting duo kicked off the Wednesday, February 25, episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle with a special announcement. “We’re so excited ’cause we are heading on our first-ever Jenna & Sheinelle girls trip,” Bush Hager revealed. “And we’re gonna reveal where we’re headed. You ready? We’re going to Jamaica!”

A crew member brought out a pair of tropical cocktails for the women to enjoy. While Jones enjoyed the drink, Bush Hager joked that it tasted like “sunscreen.”

Bush Hager went on to share details about the girls’ trip: “We’re relaxing on the beach, we’re doing some shopping, we’re meeting some local celebrities, and crossing the entire island to see all the fun, warmth, culture, and beauty of Jamaica,” she shared. Jones added, “It only gets better because we are also going to be kicking back and relaxing by the pool at the all-inclusive, adults-only, Sandals Dunn’s River Resort in Ocho Rios.”

Sponsored by the Jamaican Tourist Board and Sandals Resorts, two lucky Jenna & Sheinelle fans will get the chance to join the hosts on their TV vacation. “We are going to bring along a lucky fan and their guest — probably you — to come see the show and stay five days and four nights at the resort,” Jones told viewers. “You can bring your partner, your best friend, your mom, your daughter, whatever. We just want to see you there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle (@jennasheinelle)

To enter, Bush Hager said fans can “submit your most creative, fun-filled video that’s 60 seconds or less, showcasing why you are the ultimate duo to join us on our girls trip” via the show’s website.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Jones said of the trip, while Bush Hager stated, “We’re gonna have a blast.”

According to the sweepstakes’ official rules, the giveaway is open to U.S. residents (excluding Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Guam, and other U.S. territories, but including Washington, D.C.) who are at least 21 years old. Entries are currently open and will close on Monday, March 9, at 11 p.m. ET. The show has not announced the official dates the show will air from Jamaica.

Fans shared their excitement over the possibility of joining Bush Hager and Jones in Jamaica. “I wanna go JM,” one person commented underneath a clip of the trip announcement on the show’s Instagram page. Another fan added, “Yessss! Dunns River is Amazing! You two will love it!”

Someone else shared, “I literally had a dream this week that Sheinelle was having coffee with me.. please say that is a sign. I woke up so excited!!” A different person posted, “👏🏽you all are going to have a blast!!”

Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Weekdays, 10a/9c, NBC