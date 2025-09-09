Hoda Kotb Gets Emotional on ‘Today’ Return: Savannah & Jenna Ask Her to Come Back Full-Time

Hoda Kotb got a warm welcome on the Tuesday, September 9, episode of Today.

Kotb returned to the NBC morning show to highlight NYC gym teacher Reyes Andon, who won the 2025 NYCPS Big Apple Physical Education Award for having his students take a hands-on approach during class. Kotb and her Today colleagues also surprised Andon and his students with a large check and plenty of sports supplies live on the 30 Rockefeller Center plaza.

After the segment, Kotb joined her former cohosts inside Today‘s Studio 1A. “Everything’s great. My kids are in 3rd grade and 1st grade. I now wake up at 5:30 [a.m.],” she shared in an update about her life post-Today. “I feel really good. My little business is doing its thing. I’ve got a new book. It’s just a different life, but it’s funny how easily you can find yourself starting something new.”

She added, “I mean, I miss you guys like crazy. I miss everybody. Being here made my heart hurt a little bit.”

Jenna Bush Hager went on to suggest, “Well, you can always come back.” Savannah Guthrie, for her part, pointed out, “Jenna’s still searching for friends.” (Bush Hager has hosted the four hour of Today, Today With Jenna & Friends, with celebrity guest hosts since Kotb’s Today exit in January.)

While Kotb didn’t share whether she is interested in returning to Today full-time, she did praise Bush Hager for leading the show’s fourth hour. “It’s been going really, really well,” she said, to which Bush Hager jokingly retorted, “You pretend you’ve been watching.”

Kotb did admit that she hasn’t tuned in to Jenna & Friends regularly, as she’s been busy as a mother to her two daughters — Haley, 8, and Hope, 6 — and running her new wellness brand, Joy 101.

“They love school. We have our new puppy. So, our life has started this rhythm where I walk the girls to school, then I walk to my office. I have an office in my town,” Kotb shared. “Building a business is hard. I had no idea [about] all this stuff, but it’s been so fun [and] challenging.”

Later in the morning, Kotb joined the Today hosts out on the plaza again. She gave Sheinelle Jones a hug and praised her strength for returning to Today after the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh, earlier this year.

“She’s changing lives just by being exactly who she is. Three of my friends called immediately after you guys were talking and said that they felt forever changed after listening to that conversation,” Kotb gushed, referring to Jones’ sit-down interview with Guthrie about her husband’s passing. “So, I was saying, ‘You don’t have to make any effort. You just be, and you’re doing what you’re doing.’ So, anyway, I love you.”

Kotb’s Today return will continue on Tuesday’s episode of Jenna & Friends, where she will join Bush Hager and her guest host, Nikki Glaser.

