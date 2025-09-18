Is the Trump-Appointed FCC Chair Eyeing ‘The View’ Next?

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, whose publicized threats against ABC reportedly spurred the network’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, now has his eyes on deeper federal oversight of the same network’s daytime talk show, The View.

As detailed by THR, on Thursday, the Donald Trump appointee appeared on a radio show and proclaimed that The View might be on his radar for potential governmental aggression, saying, “Over the years, the FCC has developed a body of case law … and has suggested that most of these late-night shows, other than SNL, are bona fide news programs. And, potentially, I would assume you can make the argument that The View is a bona fide news show, but I’m not so sure about that. I think it’s worthwhile to have the FCC look into whether The View [and others] that you still have qualify as bona fide news programs and therefore exempt from the equality opportunity regime that Congress has put into place.” The guideline he was referring to was the requirement that news shows give “equal time” to political party members in election cycles.

Carr previously said in July that the show should face “consequences” after cohost Joy Behar issued some scathing words about Trump being “jealous” of Barack Obama, saying, “It’s entirely possible that there’s issues over there. And stepping back, this broader dynamic, once President Trump has exposed these media gatekeepers and smashed this facade, there’s a lot of consequences. I think the consequences of that aren’t quite finished.”

Behar’s words received an official rebuke from the White House, which said in response, “Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s no surprise that The View‘s ratings hit an all-time low last year. She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air.” (The comments came soon after the cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, another move which Trump praised.)

Trump himself, who has been on a state visit to Great Britain amid the Kimmel suspension, told reporters, “When you have a network and you have evening shows and all they do is hit Trump… They’re licensed. They’re not allowed to do that.” He also reportedly said, “I think maybe their license should be taken away.”

In a social media post following the announcement of Kimmel’s suspension, Trump praised the decision and suggested NBC should can its two late-night shows, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, as well.

Notably, The View aired a live new episode on Thursday but did not address the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, an omission that spurred uproar from its fans.

