‘The View’ Skips Jimmy Kimmel Suspension Story — Fans React

Those who tuned into Thursday’s (September 18) edition of The View hoping to hear what the panelists of the day would have to say about the decision by ABC, their parent company, to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! amid publicized pressure from the FCC chairman were out of luck.

The lineup — including Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — did not discuss the issue of Kimmel’s sudden stoppage during the discussion segments of the show.

Instead, the group started with a celebration of Haines’ birthday before digging into the first “Hot Topic” of the day: FBI Director Kash Patel’s second contentious round of congressional testimony. The cohosts were, consistent with the day before, sharply critical of Patel’s answers (or lack thereof) about the Donald Trump administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, but they made no mention of Kimmel.

The second subject of discussion for the day was Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the firing of CDC director Susan Monarez. Here again, the cohosts were unsparing in their condemnation of the job he has done as secretary of Health and Human Services. After that, the cohosts moved on to other extraneous topics like internet discussions on breakups and the daily “View Your Deal” offering before welcoming guest Eugene Levy to the table.

In response to The View‘s lack of response to the issue, fans shared their discontent on the show’s Reddit fan page.

One wrote, “I feel like I’m watching legacy media – or TV, at least – commit seppuku in real time. “Hey, let’s forever alienate (likely more than) half our audience to please a guy who will be out of power in three years. Like… broadcast TV was already circling the drain in terms of numbers. Why tarnish the one thing you still have: your brand?”

“Wow! I am stunned there is no mention of the Kimmel situation,” wrote another.

The show’s audience ticketing agency, 1iota, indicated that the show was in-studio on Thursday, which means the episode was not pre-taped.

Previously, the cohosts spoke out about CBS’s cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which many perceived as being a political move, with Goldberg saying, “Colbert, we’re supporting you. We got your back. I’m going to wait and see what — where it shakes it out. Because I have my own thoughts, but because they are my own thoughts, I don’t want to give them ideas. So I’m going to hold onto my thoughts, and watch how this shakes out.” That discussion, however, came several days after Stephen Colbert’s initial announcement that the show would end after the current season, so perhaps the cohosts are waiting until more information comes to light before speaking out on air.

It’s worth noting that Friday’s episode appears to be taping this afternoon at 12:30 p.m. ET, with guest Lily James, so there’s a chance the subject might not be broached on the show until next week.

