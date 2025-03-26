Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs‘ work and personal lives often intersect, with their five kids appearing on their show Fixer to Fabulous every so often. However, they’ve also had to set some boundaries with HGTV as the years have gone by.

“As [the kids] get older, it really does get harder,” Jenny told EntertainmentNOW. “You’d think it would be easier to travel because they’re older, a little more self-sufficient, but their schedules are so busy and we don’t want to miss games and things.”

The couple shares 14-year-old twins Nathan and Ben, 12-year-old daughter Sylvie, whom they adopted in 2014, 10-year-old daughter Charlotte, and 5-year-old son Luke. Luke wasn’t even born yet when Fixer to Fabulous premiered in 2019, so things have certainly changed quite a bit over the past six years.

“Our first calling is to our kids,” Dave explained. “We have a great production company that knows if my kids have a soccer game or a basketball game, I’m not filming. I’m going to be at that game and they respect that, they honor that for us. I think that’s why the show has worked as long as it has, because they know that our family and our faith comes before the show and it will be here long after the show is done.”

When traveling is necessary for work, Jenny and Dave try to not be away for longer than one night. Luckily, they also have help at home, including a nanny who’s been with them since Luke was a baby.

Plus, having the show is also a video diary for the family. “The greatest benefit for Jenny and I is that we’re going to have a timestamp of our family growing up, our kids growing up and being a part of it when they wanted to,” Dave said.

In recent years, the children have been more hesitant about appearing on camera. “Now that the kids are getting older, they really don’t want to be on camera very often,” Jenny shared on Instagram in January. “(And it’s always been up to them – they can participate or not – and naturally some of our kiddos are much more camera shy than others) but they’re typically right there behind the camera lens most days (unless they’re at basketball practice or soccer or art camp or horseback riding…).”

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 6, Tuesdays, 8/7c, HGTV