Dancing With the Stars is officially back with Season 34! The dance competition returned on Tuesday, September 16, with 16 new celebrity contestants ready to show off what they’ve been working on with their pro partners for the past few weeks.

Week 1 featured the contestants dancing to one of four different styles: cha-cha-cha, tango, salsa, or jive. With Carrie Ann Inaba missing from the judges’ panel due to an illness, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli were the only two handing out scores.

Their scores from this week will be combined with viewer votes to determine who will be eliminated first (those results will be revealed in Episode 2). Scroll down for a recap of all the performances and to find out where everyone stands after Week 1!

Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa — 10/20

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa were the first to hit the dance floor with a salsa to “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé. Her biggest hurdle was holding herself like a dancer, as opposed to a gymnast.

“Right out of the gate, all the flips and tricks, fantastic, Jordan! Really amazing first dance,” Hough told the Olympian. However, he urged Sosa to keep true to the assigned dance rather than “contemporizing,” and also warned the contestants that the scores may be lower than they hope since it’s the first week and the judges want to give everyone room to grow.

“I’m going to be tough because you did a lot of things well,” Tonioli added. “Some of the dismounts were a bit wobbly. You have to carry the hip motion through the body. You can’t just hit it, you have to express it. A couple things you have to work on, but very, very good first performance.”

Hough scored the dance a 5/10, while Tonioli gave it a 5/10 with “room to grow.”

Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach — 10/20

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach‘s cha-cha-cha was set to Kelis’ “Milkshake.” Karagach was tasked with helping Efron come out of his shell and “loosen up a little bit.”

“Are you trying to distract me with the sex appeal?” Tonioli wondered. “Your shaking of the butt was first class. Seriously, some moments you were very, very good. The forward steps, with the hips and the legs, but then you were completely off. You need to be consistent. Don’t lose it halfway through.”

For his critique, Hough said, “I was pleasantly surprised. I didn’t know what to expect. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s got some fluidity!'” However, he agreed with Tonioli that Efron lost the timing sometimes, and urged him to become the “leading man” to Karagach going forward.

From Hough, Efron earned a 5/10, and the same from Tonioli.

Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten — 12/20

Elaine Hendrix started her career as a professional dancer, so she’s back in her element with partner Alan Bersten. They danced a cha-cha-cha to “Woman” by Kesha.

Hough was speechless. “I don’t even know what to say! You are amazing. You had this Broadway quality to your dancing. It is so mesmerizing. That was amazing,” he said. His critiques? “Finish your movements off.”

Tonioli praised Hendrix for allowing them to see all the “nuances” in her performance, but agreed with Hough’s criticism and warned her to be careful of her shoulders. “Great performance, great potential,” he assured her.

For her scores, Hendrix received a 6/10 from Hough and a 6/10 from Tonioli.

Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas — 15/20

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt performed a tango to “Golden” by Huntr/x with partner Mark Ballas, who’s back in the ballroom after taking two seasons off.

“Your acting, not just the dancing, but your performance was incredible,” Tonioli raved. “Elegant, the attitude was perfect, the content. Thank you, Mark. A fantastic tango, as it should be. No messing around. Very, very, very high quality.”

Hoguh was also impressed. “That was so beautiful,” he said. “The neckline. The poise. So beautiful.” He gave some advice to Leavitt to “maintain the frame,” but also told her that Inaba would love the routine if she was judging tonight.

Hough scored the routine a 7/10, while Tonioli gave it an 8/10 (or, at least, that’s the score he locked in, even though he held up the 7 paddle).

Baron Davis & Britt Stewart — 10/20

NBA star Baron Davis and Britt Stewart did a cha-cha-cha to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer.

Hough told Davis that he “crushed” the routine and noted that it was “so fun,” adding, “You have so much charisma, so much performance quality.” He also said, “I can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Tonioli said he loved all the MC Hammer references, but said he wanted to see more of the cha-cha-cha in the dance. “No heel leads in the cha-cha-cha,” he warned. Hough and Tonioli both scored the dance a 5/10.

Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy — 13/20

Alix Earle and Valentin Chmerkovskiy’s first dance, the cha-cha-cha, was set to Britney Spears‘ “Circus.”

Tonioli told Earle she did “very, very well.” However, he also pointed out that she needs to keep up the “fluency, continuity, and connection,” adding, “Play off your partner. Don’t stand only in your world.”

Hough said the routine was “wonderful” and praised her “precision” and how “powerful” the “impressive first dance” was. “Be careful that precision doesn’t turn into stiffness, [though],” he warned. From Hough, Earle got a 7/10, and Tonioli gave her routine a 6/10.

Scott Hoying & Rylee Arnold — 10/20

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold danced a tango to “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga.

Hough said Hoying’s dancing chops were “so impressive,” but warned him that he needs to get the “fundamentals” of ballroom dance down. Tonioli added, “There should be more tango in it, and when you do it, he’s absolutely right, you have to refine what you do. It’s a little bit messy. That’s the truth.”

Of course, there’s always room to grow! For his first performance, Hoying earned a 5/10 from both Tonioli and Hough.

Danielle Fishel & Pasha Pashkov — 12/20

The next routine was a tango from Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov, who danced to “Stronger” by Kelly Clarkson.

Tonioli said the performance was “well done” and that Fishel had a “wonderful sense of movement” with “great fluidity.” But, he added, “Check your shoulder line. That’s always the hardest thing to do.”

Hough jumped in and said, “That was so beautiful to watch. It was like a breath of fresh air, it really was.” He also agreed with Tonioli that Fishel needs to “watch [her] shoulders,” and admitted that it’s something they’ll be telling the contestants every week.

Both judges gave Fishel a 6/10 for a total of 12/20.

Jen Affleck & Jan Ravnik — 12/20

Leavitt’s costar Jen Affleck was up next with her brand new pro partner, Jan Ravnik. They did a salsa to “Nuevayol” by Bad Bunny.

The high energy routine was jam-packed with lifts and tricks, which are allowed in the salsa. “I can’t believe that you just had a baby a few months ago,” Hough noted. He said it was a “great, great” first dance, but admitted that the lifts slowed the routine down a bit.

Tonioli joked, “I got vertigo just watching you!” He also assured Affleck that she’s “good enough” to not need to rely on lifts the whole time and to focus on the dance in the future. Both judges gave Affleck a 6/10 score.

Corey Feldman & Jenna Johnson — 9/20

The next pair to hit the floor was Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson with a tango to “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” by Billy Joel. Since Feldman has scoliosis, the posture portion of the dance was a bit tricky for him.

“I have to say, honestly, the performance was great. Now, work on the technique,” Tonioli said. Hough added, “You’re an absolute Hollywood icon. Seeing you here is really an honor, truly. The performance was so fun to watch. There’s a softness to you. … Of course, the dancing, the technique, the form, the frame … if we can, there’s a lot to work on.”

The routine earned Feldman a 4/10 from Hough and a 5/10 from Tonioli.

Lauren Jauregui & Brandon Armstrong — 13/20

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong were up next with a tango to Ariana Grande’s “Yes, And?”

Hough told Jauregui that the routine was “really good,” praising how “elegant” she was and noting that she had a “consistent” frame throughout. “One little note that I have is stick the landing. It could’ve been a little more elongated, but holy, you put us all on notice tonight.”

Tonioli also said it was “very well done” and raved over Jauregui’s “fluidity,” but added, “Always finish your move cleanly.” Jauregui scored a 7/10 from Hough and a 6/10 from Tonioli.

Andy Richter & Emma Slater — 9/20

For his first performance, Andy Richter did a cha-cha-cha to “Hold on, I’m Comin'” by Sam & Dave with his partner Emma Slater.

It’s a little harder for Richter to keep up with the dances, but he put his best foot forward. “It really was the spirit of the cha-cha-cha. The body of the cha-cha-cha wasn’t quite there,” Tonioli said, pointing out that the timing was way off.

Hough made sure Richter noticed that everyone stood up and was rooting for him throughout the performance. “Of course, gotta work on the dancing and timing, we do, but I loved watching you dance!” Hough said.

Tonioli gave the routine a 4/10, but Hough gave it a 5/10.

Hilaria Baldwin & Gleb Savchenko — 14/20

For their cha-cha-cha, Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko danced to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez.

“Seeing you on this floor, it really just makes me so happy to see you come back out here,” Hough gushed, referencing Baldwin’s past dance experience. Tonioli raved, “You went for it like a fury and you won! Apart from the precision, the sharpness, the foot placement, delicious!”

Baldwin scored a 7/10 from both Hough and Tonioli.

Robert Irwin & Witney Carson — 15/10

The final duo of the night was Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, who performed a jive to “Born to Be Wild.”

“That wasn’t good. It was great! Wonderfu in the best possible way,” Tonioli said. Hough raved over how Irwin filled his big sister Bindi Irwin’s shoes with that routine, and even called it “probably the best first dance routine” he’s ever seen on the show.

Hough gave Irwin an 8/10 and Tonioli scored it a 7/10.

Who is in the lead after Week 1?

At the top of the leaderboard after Week 1 is Leavitt and Ballas with their 15/20 score, along with Irwin and Carson with the same score. At the bottom of the leaderboard? Feldman and Johnson with 9/20, as well as Richter and Slater with the same score. See the full rundown from highest to lowest scores below:

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas: 15/20

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson: 15/20

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko: 14/20

Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong: 13/20

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy: 13/20

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten: 12/20

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov: 12/20

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik: 12/20

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa: 10/20

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach: 10/20

Baron Davis and Britt Stewart: 10/20

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold: 10/20

Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson: 9/20

Andy Richter and Emma Slater: 9/20

