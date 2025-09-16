Dancing With the Stars returns with its 34th season on Tuesday, September 16, but one judge will be missing from the table. Ahead of the live episode, Carrie Ann Inaba confirmed that she will not be in attendance for the premiere.

The reason for Inaba’s absence? She’s sick. “I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather. I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health,” she shared on Instagram. “In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck. I’ll be cheering you on from home.”

She concluded her message by adding, “Have a great show everyone! 🪩💃🏻🕺🏻⭐️.”

It’s unclear if anyone will be added to the panel alongside Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli for this first episode, which will feature all 14 of the Season 34 couples hitting the dance floor for the first time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba)

The comments section of Inaba’s post was flooded with supportive messages from DWTS cast members. Cohost Julianne Hough wrote, “Get better soon sis,” while her brother Derek Hough commented with two heart emojis. Jenna Johnson added, “Feel better Carrie Ann!!!” and Britt Stewart said, “Hope you feel better Carrie Ann!”

Season 34 contestant Hilaria Baldwin wrote, “Feel better.”

Some fans suggested that Sasha Farber should step in as a judge for this episode. While Farber was previously a pro on the show for several seasons, he is not one of the pro dancers on Season 34. “Feel better soon! 💐 Maybe @sashafarber1 can help fill in today? lol,” someone commented.

However, Farber is already confirmed to have a new role during the premiere. He’ll be sharing behind-the-scenes content on TikTok Live during the episode.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+

For a more extended celebration of two decades of Dancing With the Stars, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary special issue, available for purchase online at DWTS.TVGM2025.com and on newsstands now.