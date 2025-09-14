2025 Emmy Awards: The Winners List (So Far)

2025 Emmy Awards: The Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)
It’s a Sunday in mid-September and you know what that means… no, we’re not talking about all-day football on TV (though there’s that, too). The 2025 Emmys have finally arrived!
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards air September 14, at 8/7c on CBS, helmed by first-time award show host and comedian Nate Bargatze.
This year’s list of nominees includes some historic nods: 83-year-old Harrison Ford, who just earned his first-ever Emmy nomination for Shrinking; Matlock‘s Kathy Bates who, at 77, is the oldest person ever nominated for Best Actress in a Drama; and Adolescence star Owen Cooper, the youngest-ever Best Supporting Actor nominee in a Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie (if he wins, he’ll be the youngest male Emmy winner ever).
As for the rest of the list, Severance leads the pack with 27 nominations, The Penguin trails closely behind with 24 nominations, and The White Lotus and The Studio come in at a close third with 23 nominations each. In other words, it’s HBO and Apple TV+’s night. The Last of Us, Hacks, Andor, The Pitt, and Adolescence are also strong contenders.
And you don’t have to wait until the big show airs to know which shows and performances resonated with the Television Academy this year. The Pitt, Severance, The Studio, Hacks, and The Penguin are already winners in acting categories after taking home Creative Arts Emmys on September 6, while Jeopardy!, Saturday Night Live, and The Traitors were among the notable wins on September 7.
Scroll down below to see those early wins noted in bold, along with the nominees in the top categories yet to be announced. And stay tuned during the show as we update live with the rest of the winners.
COMEDY
Outstanding Comedy Series
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio — WINNER
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere — WINNER
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks — WINNER
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Bryan Cranston, The Studio — WINNER
Dave Franco, The Studio
Ron Howard, The Studio
Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Martin Scorsese, The Studio
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
Robby Hoffman, Hacks
Zoë Kravitz, The Studio
Julianne Nicholson, Hacks — WINNER
DRAMA
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance — WINNER
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance — WINNER
John Turturro, Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt — WINNER
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt — WINNER
Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker, Andor
Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Jane Alexander, Severance
Gwendoline Christie, Severance
Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us
Merritt Wever, Severance — WINNER
LIMITED
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence — WINNER
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence — WINNER
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin — WINNER
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence — WINNER
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menedez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Erin Doherty, Adolescence — WINNER
OTHER
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — WINNER
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul‘s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors — WINNER
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, Shark Tank
Alan Cumming, The Traitors — WINNER
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Jeopardy! — WINNER
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy!
Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire — WINNER
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar, FOX
Beyoncé Bowl, Netflix
The Oscars, ABC
SNL50: The Anniversary Special, NBC — WINNER
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, Peacock
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adam Sandler: Love You, Netflix
Ali Wong: Single Lady, Netflix
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years, Hulu
Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor, Netflix — WINNER
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem, Netflix
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, Netflix
Outstanding Animated Program
Arcane, Netflix — WINNER
Bob’s Burgers, FOX
Common Side Effects, Adult Swim
Love, Death + Robots, Netflix
The Simpsons, FOX
