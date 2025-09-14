2025 Emmy Awards: The Winners List (So Far)

It’s a Sunday in mid-September and you know what that means… no, we’re not talking about all-day football on TV (though there’s that, too). The 2025 Emmys have finally arrived!

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards air September 14, at 8/7c on CBS, helmed by first-time award show host and comedian Nate Bargatze.

This year’s list of nominees includes some historic nods: 83-year-old Harrison Ford, who just earned his first-ever Emmy nomination for Shrinking; Matlock‘s Kathy Bates who, at 77, is the oldest person ever nominated for Best Actress in a Drama; and Adolescence star Owen Cooper, the youngest-ever Best Supporting Actor nominee in a Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie (if he wins, he’ll be the youngest male Emmy winner ever).

As for the rest of the list, Severance leads the pack with 27 nominations, The Penguin trails closely behind with 24 nominations, and The White Lotus and The Studio come in at a close third with 23 nominations each. In other words, it’s HBO and Apple TV+’s night. The Last of Us, Hacks, Andor, The Pitt, and Adolescence are also strong contenders.

And you don’t have to wait until the big show airs to know which shows and performances resonated with the Television Academy this year. The Pitt, Severance, The Studio, Hacks, and The Penguin are already winners in acting categories after taking home Creative Arts Emmys on September 6, while Jeopardy!, Saturday Night Live, and The Traitors were among the notable wins on September 7.

Scroll down below to see those early wins noted in bold, along with the nominees in the top categories yet to be announced. And stay tuned during the show as we update live with the rest of the winners.

COMEDY

Outstanding Comedy Series

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio — WINNER

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere — WINNER

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks — WINNER

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Bryan Cranston, The Studio — WINNER

Dave Franco, The Studio

Ron Howard, The Studio

Anthony Mackie, The Studio

Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

Robby Hoffman, Hacks

Zoë Kravitz, The Studio

Julianne Nicholson, Hacks — WINNER

DRAMA

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance — WINNER

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance — WINNER

John Turturro, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt — WINNER

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt — WINNER

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker, Andor

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jane Alexander, Severance

Gwendoline Christie, Severance

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us

Merritt Wever, Severance — WINNER

LIMITED

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence — WINNER

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence — WINNER

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin — WINNER

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence — WINNER

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menedez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Erin Doherty, Adolescence — WINNER

OTHER

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — WINNER

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul‘s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors — WINNER

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, Shark Tank

Alan Cumming, The Traitors — WINNER

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy! — WINNER

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!

Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire — WINNER

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar, FOX

Beyoncé Bowl, Netflix

The Oscars, ABC

SNL50: The Anniversary Special, NBC — WINNER

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, Peacock

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)