The 77th Annual Emmy Awards are around the corner, taking place on September 14 on CBS. Before the nominations are announced, though, we’re taking a look at some of the big shows and seasons that won’t be eligible for consideration.

It must be noted that the eligibility period is between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025, meaning any shows or titles arriving after May 31, 2025, won’t be eligible for nomination until the next year’s ceremony. This rule also applies to shows that have aired less than half of their full season before May 31, 2025.

So, what does this mean for the nomination pool? While viewers are anticipating nods for popular series like Severance and Hacks, we’re looking at some of the more popular titles that have arrived this summer that are just missing the window for the 2025 Emmys. The first and most obvious example is The Bear‘s most recent and fourth season, which arrived in late June 2025. Instead, fans can anticipate potential nominations for Season 3, which dropped in late June 2024.

Additionally, Squid Game‘s most recently-released third and final season isn’t up for nominations this year, but Season 2, which dropped this past winter, is open for nomination consideration. And HBO‘s ongoing third season of its hit Julian Fellowes-created series The Gilded Age won’t be eligible this year, leaving it to compete for nominations in 2026.

Some other titles also delayed for nomination consideration are Apple TV+‘s charming series Stick, the streamer’s latest season of The Buccaneers, and its new drama Smoke. Netflix hits like Ginny & Georgia Season 3, The Waterfront, and The Sandman are also out of the running.

And the hit documentary Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything didn’t make the cut as it premiered on June 12, but My Mom Jayne from Law & Order: SVU‘s Mariska Hargitay just made the running as it debuted May 17. Other notable titles missing eligibility are Outrageous, Ironheart, Nautilus, and Ballard.

Which of these shows do you hope to see make the cut in 2026?

77th Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 14, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+