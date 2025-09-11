Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

The results for the final night of the Quarterfinals were in on the Wednesday, September 10, episode of America’s Got Talent, but host Terry Crews also had a shocking announcement to share with viewers.

Mastermind, who already advanced to the Semifinals during the September 3 results show, has dropped out of the competition. Crews made the announcement before sharing the final three acts who who would be joining the Top 16 semifinalists.

After he listed all the names, which included this week’s Golden Buzzer winner, Team Recycled, Crews noted, “Now you might have noticed that Mastermind was not there. Sadly, he’s had to withdraw due to personal reasons. We wish him all the best.”

The magician then took to Instagram to offer more information. “Due to personal reasons, I won’t be continuing in the competition,” he wrote. “I want to thank the incredible AGT crew — the hardest working people in television. The passion, care, and long hours they put in is nothing short of inspiring, and I’m in awe of what they create. To every fan who voted, reposted, or sent kind words — you have no idea how much that love has meant. My last act was about connection and love and that begins with how we care for ourselves and those closest to us. Season 20 truly has been the best yet. I’m deeply honored to have been a small part of it, and grateful to all of you for sharing in this journey with me.”

He did not expand on what the “personal reasons” were that led to his withdrawal.

Mastermind combines technology and magic for an epic show. After his audition, he performed during Week 3 of the Quarterfinals and was one of three acts voted through to the Semifinals, along with that week’s Golden Buzzer, Micah Palace. Mastermind’s real identity is not known, as he covers his face during his performances.

The other Semifinalists are: Light Wire, Sirca Marea, Steve Ray Ladson (Quarterfinals 1 Golden Buzzer), Jourdan Blue, Mama Duke (Quarterfinals 2 Golden Buzzer), Unreal Crew, Leo High School Choir, Bay Melnick Virgolino, Micah Palace (Quarterfinals 3 Golden Buzzer), Chris Turner, Jessica Sanchez, Zak Mirz, TT Boys, Team Recycled (Quarterfinals 4 Golden Buzzer), and the Birmingham Youth Choir.

AGT has not confirmed whether it will add a new 16th act following Mastermind’s departure.

America’s Got Talent, Season 20, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC