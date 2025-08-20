Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Steve Ray Ladson is blowing away the judges and viewers on Season 20 of America’s Got Talent. After auditioning with an original song from his very own genre (blackgrass brothercana), the country singer received the ultimate praise from Sofia Vergara in the Quarterfinals when she gave him her one and only Golden Buzzer for that round.

The Golden Buzzer means that Steve can sit back and relax during this week’s results show, as he automatically has a spot in the Semifinals. As he continues on in the competition, scroll down to learn more about him.

Who is Steve Ray Ladson?

Steve is a musician who began performing in Gospel quartets as a teenager. He plays an array of instruments, including guitar, keyboards, drums, harmonica, and banjo. In addition to playing his own instruments, he’s also a songwriter.

Steve has released a lot of original music and toured with acts including Robert Randolph and the Family Band and The Blind Boys of Alabama. He played several international shows during summer 2025, all of which were scheduled around his AGT performances.

Earlier this month, Steve revealed that he was starting his own agency called Bloody Gusto Agency. The decision came after he played 15 shows in 15 days across nine counties in Europe as an independent artist with “no major backing, no marketing, [and] no record deal.”

What is blackgrass brothercana?

Blackgrass brothercana is a genre of music Steve created that blends “bluegrass and country-Americana with elements of R&B, hip hop, rock, and soul, creating a sound that is both rooted in tradition and refreshingly contemporary,” according to his website.

Steve created the genre to “push creative boundaries” and show off his “diverse musical backgrounds.”

Where is Steve Ray Ladson from?

Steve is from Hopkins, South Carolina, which is where his connection to the South stems from.

America’s Got Talent, Season 20, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC