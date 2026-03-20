Ashley Marina is one of the contestants hoping to make her singing dreams come true in Season 29 of The Voice. She made it through the Blind Auditions and will now compete in the Battle Rounds on March 23.

For her Blind Audition, Ashley sang a Keith Urban song and had all three coaches (Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend) pushing their buttons almost immediately after she belted out the first note.

Although the nerves got to her a bit when the superstars’ chairs turned, they all made their pitches for why they want to work with Ashley and help her hone her craft. She picked Legend as her coach.

Scroll down to learn more about Ashley, including everything to know about her history on America’s Got Talent.

Who is Ashley Marina?

Ashley is an independent singer/songwriter who is a contestant in Season 29 of The Voice. In addition to singing, Ashley also plays guitar and keyboard, according to her website. She releases original music on social media and streaming platforms. Ashley turned 18 in 2026.

Per her Instagram bio, Ashley is also an actress and dancer. She previously studied dance at the Abby Lee Dance Company, which was featured on Dance Moms. Her acting credits include appearances in Mayor of Kingstown and Mindhunter, according to her website bio.

The teenager is a graduate from the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center in Pennsylvania.

Where is Ashley Marina from?

Ashley is from western Pennsylvania (the Pittsburgh area), which is where she grew up. However, per her Instagram bio, she now lives (or spends a significant amount of time) in Nashville.

What happened to Ashley Marina on America’s Got Talent?

Ashley was in Season 15 of America’s Got Talent in 2020. She was just 12 years old when she auditioned for the talent competition.

At first, Ashley sang “Anyway” by Martina McBride, but judge Simon Cowell stopped the performance because the “backing track was very overbearing.” He asked Ashley to sing another song a cappella, and she chose “Opportunity” from the 2014 movie Annie. However, Cowell interrupted her again and told her, “I think you brought the wrong songs with you today.”

He described her performance as “a bit karaoke,” and Sofia Vergara suggested that Ashley was given a chance to reset and put another performance together, which Cowell agreed to. She returned later that day with an original song dedicated to her father, which received massive applause and a standing ovation.

The judges sent her through to the next round of competition, but she was eliminated at that point.

The Voice, Season 29, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC