America’s Got Talent Season 20 came to an epic conclusion during the Wednesday, September 24, finale. Jessica Sanchez was named the winner of the talent competition, capping off the 2025 installment of the show. But will there be more AGT to come next year?

The NBC series first premiered in 2006, so 2026 will mark the show’s 20-year anniversary. Will it return for Season 21 to commemorate the occasion? Scroll down for everything we know about the future of AGT.

Will America’s Got Talent return for Season 21?

So far, NBC has not officially confirmed a Season 21 of America’s Got Talent. However, it certainly looks promising, as there are audition dates set in the coming months.

“Auditioning for AGT has never been easier,” the show’s website reveals. Music acts can audition on October 18, dance acts can audition on November 21, and variety acts have an audition date of January 10. For talents that don’t fit in any of these specific categories, contestants can “sign up on any date.”

The auditions are all done via video call with producers, while prospective contestants can also submit a video audition on their own time.

When does America’s Got Talent Season 21 premiere?

Since the show has not been officially confirmed yet, there is no premiere date at this time. The premiere date for Season 20 was announced in early February 2025, just under four months before the show started airing.

For the most part, AGT premieres on the Tuesday after Memorial Day, or on a Tuesday shortly after that. In 2026, that post-Memorial Day date is Tuesday, May 26.

Who are the America’s Got Talent Season 21 judges?

The judges have not been announced yet. Season 20 featured Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Mel B. on the panel.

It was Mel’s first time on AGT (aside from spinoffs) since 2013. She replaced Heidi Klum, who was previously a judge from Seasons 8 to 13 and Seasons 15 to 19. Meanwhile, Mandel has been a staple at the judges’ table since Season 5, while Cowell joined in Season 11, and Vergara came on board during Season 15.

Terry Crews has hosted the show since Season 14.

We’ll be updating this post as more information about AGT Season 20 is revealed, so keep checking back for more updates.