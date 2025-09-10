‘AGT’: Howie Mandel Under Fire After Blasting Magician Zak Mira

Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

The final round of America’s Got Talent quarterfinal Live Shows took place on Tuesday night (September 9), and Howie Mandel was the only judge left with his Live Golden Buzzer, meaning one of the 11 acts would earn a ticket straight to the finale.

The 11 acts competing for a spot in the semifinals included chorale group Birmingham Youth (who previously earned Simon Cowell‘s Golden Buzzer), vocal group The BoykinZ (Terry Crews‘ Golden Buzzer), and dance group The Funkateer Dancers (also Crews’ Golden Buzzer)

Those three acts were joined by singer-guitarist Chuck Adams, vocal duo Crash Adams, laser act Gendai, singer and cellist Cole Swensen & Judy, dance group Team Recycled, bodybuilder Mike Munz, acrobatic duo TT Boys, and magician Zak Mirz.

Mandel was paying closer attention than usual, knowing he had the last remaining Live Golden Buzzer. This meant his criticism was even harsher, particularly when it came to Mirz’s magic act. In a performance that involved audience and judge participation, Mandel ended up hitting his X mid-performance, claiming the trick took too long to get going.

While everyone else appeared to be enjoying Mirz’s performance, which ended with Mandel being surprised by a giant Kangaroo/Gorilla hybrid, the comedian stuck to his guns. After the audience chanted for him to “take it back” and Cowell called his reaction “uncalled for,” Mandel did end up taking his X back, but noted that Mirz took too long to “get to the punchline.”

Many viewers shared Cowell’s sentiments, taking to social media to blast Mandel. “Zak Mirk is a pure genius! Outstanding! Howie is a wacko to buzz that performance,” one X user wrote.

“Seriously Howie… ridiculous! Go home,” added one Instagram commenter.

“Amazing! AGT please fire @howiemandel,” said another.

Another added, “”Take that X back Howie!!!!!”

However, not everyone felt the same, as some fans agreed with Mandel. “It was okay first audition was much better. Took too long for me,magic should be quicker then that in my opinion,” wrote one viewer.

“I agree with Howie , it was long and boring he needs more stage presence to captivate the audience and America , I’m at home watching and nothing captivated me,” said another.

“This took too long. I got bored…and it’s just probabilities,” one fan added.

Mandel continued to be picky throughout the episode, and it wasn’t until the penultimate act that he hit his Golden Buzzer. In the end, he awarded the ticket to the finale to Team Recycled, a dance troupe from Germany, who impressed with a visually stunning routine.

“Tonight was kind of disappointing because I was looking for an act that would step it up,” Mandel said. “I was looking for an act that could possibly win this whole thing. Nobody has been able to step it up and I said to myself, ‘Can they do it?’ And the answer is yes.”

With that, he slammed his Golden Buzzer, sending Team Recycled straight through to the live finale.

Voting is now open for America to vote on the remaining acts, with the three top vote-getters to be revealed on Wednesday’s (September 10) show.

What did you think of Tuesday’s episode? Did Mirz’s magic act impress or not? Did Mandel make the right choice? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.