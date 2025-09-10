Was Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Almost on ‘DWTS’ Season 34?

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

The Season 34 cast of Dancing With the Stars may have looked a little bit different.

During the show’s Good Morning America cast announcement on September 3, Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui revealed that she found out she would compete on the show with Brandon Armstrong only two days prior. Following the revelation, an eagle-eyed DWTS fan noticed that a different name was listed on the show’s Disney+ Season 34 cast list.

In a screenshot shared via Reddit on Monday, September 8, Bill Belichick‘s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, was listed among the show’s celebrity contestants, suggesting that Jauregui may have filled her spot on the show.

“Went to the Disney+ page to binge-watch the past 3 seasons before the premiere next week, and this is what I saw in the ‘Details’ section,” the Reddit user wrote underneath the screenshot. (Hudson’s name does not currently appear on the show’s Disney+ page, while Jauregui’s remains listed.)

“I wonder if that is who dropped and opened the spot for Lauren,” a different Reddit user commented underneath the post, while another added, “I’m shocked she ever considered DWTS considering it directly overlaps football season… you know she has to be at every game/practice.”

Hudson, 24, has made headlines since she and Belichick, 73, made their relationship public last year, particularly for their nearly 50-year age gap. The couple began dating two years after they first met on a flight in 2021, during which Belichick reportedly signed one of Hudson’s textbooks. They later made their red carpet debut at the American Museum of Natural History’s 2024 Museum Gala in December 2024.

Rumors of Hudson joining DWTS Season 34 first arose earlier this year. In May, the Daily Mail reported that Hudson had been approached to join the ABC competition series. “She likely will decline as it will be in the fall, the same time Bill will be coaching and she wants to be there for him at UNC,” a source told the outlet at the time. (Belichick made his coaching debut for the University of North Carolina’s football team on September 1.)

The source alleged that Hudson was interested in taking on other TV projects. “Whatever Jordon would like to get into, in front or behind the cameras, she wants to do some shows in the hosting realm,” the insider claimed. “She’s [likely] to do a show like 1st Look if she had the chance.” (ABC has not publicly addressed the casting speculation.)

While Hudson won’t be competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, this season’s celebrity DWTS lineup features many faces, including Alix Earle, Andy Richter, Baron Davis, Corey Feldman, Danielle Fishel, Dylan Efron, Elaine Hendrix, Hilaria Baldwin, Jennifer Affleck, Jordan Chiles, Robert Irwin, Scott Hoying, and Whitney Leavitt.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC