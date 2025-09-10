We went to Los Angeles to photograph the fabulous Dancing With the Stars cast in celebration of the show’s 20th anniversary.

While the main cover shoot for TV Guide Magazine was filled with exciting poses, there were also plenty of candid moments for cohosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, as well as judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the can’t-miss candid moments from behind the scenes of the cover shoot. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more on Dancing With the Stars as we approach the fan favorites’ 34th season at ABC.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC

For a more extended celebration of two decades of Dancing With the Stars, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary special issue, available for purchase online at DWTS.TVGM2025.com and on newsstands now.