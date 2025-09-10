‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cover Shoot: Behind the Scenes With Julianne Hough, Alfonso Ribeiro & More (PHOTOS)

TV Guide Magazine
Comments
The cast of 'Dancing With the Stars' behind the scenes of TV Guide Magazine's special edition cover shoot
Exclusive
Maarten de Boer
Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary Special Issue

Dancing With the Stars

20th Anniversary Special

$14.99
Buy Now

We went to Los Angeles to photograph the fabulous Dancing With the Stars cast in celebration of the show’s 20th anniversary.

While the main cover shoot for TV Guide Magazine was filled with exciting poses, there were also plenty of candid moments for cohosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, as well as judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the can’t-miss candid moments from behind the scenes of the cover shoot. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more on Dancing With the Stars as we approach the fan favorites’ 34th season at ABC.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC

For a more extended celebration of two decades of Dancing With the Stars, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary special issue, available for purchase online at DWTS.TVGM2025.com and on newsstands now.

DWTS Behind the Cover Shoot
Marten De Boer

Both former pros on the show, siblings Derek and Julianne Hough, prepare to bust a move for the camera.

DWTS Behind the Cover Shoot
Marten De Boer

Hough on DWTS reaching 20 years: “We are thriving in 2025 as the premier dance entertainment family show. What’s more to say?”

DWTS Behind the Cover Shoot
Marten De Boer

The OGs of Dancing With the Stars’ judging panel, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, are never afraid to get silly with each other.

DWTS Behind the Cover Shoot
Marten De Boer

Tonioli steps in during host Alfonso Ribeiro’s picture time for a moment of laughter.

DWTS Behind the Cover Shoot, Alphonso and Hough
Matt Stevens

“We are there for one another,” says Ribeiro about his costars, especially cohost Hough. “It makes me feel at ease [on camera].”

Dancing With the Stars

Alfonso Ribeiro

Bruno Tonioli

Carrie Ann Inaba

Derek Hough

Julianne Hough




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Teacher Misses $111,000 Win After Ryan Seacrest Scolds Him
2
Fall 2025 TV Premiere Dates: Full Schedule for New & Returning Shows
Michael Corriero attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Creative Arts and Lifestyle Awards
3
What Happened to ‘Hot Bench’ Judge Michael Corriero?
NCIS - Fall TV 2025
4
‘NCIS’ Boss Previews Parker Going Rogue to Get Revenge in Season 23
Anne Makovec, Katherine Kelly Lang, Heather Tom - 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
5
CBS Anchor Talks Joining ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’