‘Duck Dynasty’: Sadie Robertson Says Beyoncé Dance Video Almost Got Her ‘Canceled’ By Christians

Duck Dynasty: The Revival star Sadie Robertson has revealed how a video of her dancing to a Beyoncé song upset some fellow Christians who tried to “cancel” her.

Speaking with Rich Wilkerson Jr. on the Mature Me podcast, the reality star revealed how, in 2024, she and her sister, Bella Robertson, shared a TikTok video jumping on the viral line-dancing trend to Beyoncé’s country song “Texas Hold ‘Em.” But what was supposed to be a bit of fun quickly turned into a firestorm of hate.

“I’m talking within hours, it was going viral,” Sadie said, per Taste of Country. “I didn’t know why it was going viral until I saw the comments [and people] were freaking out.”

“This is what got crazy, youth pastors start posting videos telling their students to unfollow, that I’m such a bad example, ‘how could I be on the stage and then listen to music like this,'” she added. “Then there’s all these things going around of me with red flags on my face, like I’m a red flag warning, you don’t need to listen to me anymore.”

Sadie, a Christian with her own ministry, said the situation was “eye-opening,” as she didn’t feel like she did anything wrong, and yet this was the response. “What if I actually did mess up? God forbid I be a human,” she continued.

“It’s almost like people in the Church are waiting for a moment you mess up so that they can bring you down and tear you down and prove you were not whatever,” she went on to say, noting that they’re supposed to have your back, not want to see you fail.

“We’re supposed to be able to confess our sins and be healed,” Sadie stated. “This is supposed to be a safe place, a family, where you go, ‘hey, I’ve been struggling with this,’ and you’re not met with criticism and judgement. You’re actually met with love.”

“Here I am doing this thing that I didn’t even know was wrong and all of a sudden it’s like, whoa, cancel culture,” she explained. “It’s not cancel culture from the world, it’s cancel culture in the church.”

She also mentioned reading numerous comments from people reacting to the backlash, noting that the reaction from certain Christians is why they don’t attend church.

“This is really pulling people away from Jesus,” Sadie added. “Not what I did, the little line dance, but the reaction to it.”