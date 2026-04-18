‘Duck Dynasty’: Willie Robertson Confronts Huge Fear With Help From Tim Tebow

What To Know Willie Robertson overcame his golf-related anxiety with support from family and mentors.

Sadie Robertson prepared for maternity leave by holding tryouts to find a temporary host for her podcast.

Bella Robertson and her husband Jacob Mayo launched their new clothing store, General Vintage.

Willie Robertson faced one of his greatest insecurities during the April 18 episode of Duck Dynasty: The Revival. It’s something that had followed him from his younger days and came to the forefront. The most recent installment also saw his daughter Sadie have a big decision to make before going on maternity leave. Sadie’s sister Bella and her husband Jacob Mayo had their own business to tend to as they went all-in on a new venture. Read on to find out how things unfolded on the A&E series.

Tim Tebow invited Willie Robertson to participate in his foundation’s Celebrity Golf Classic in Florida. The Duck Commander head was normally confident in his skills on the links. “Everyone knows in my family I’m the best golfer…as long as there isn’t a lot of pressure,” he said. Willie revealed a fear of playing in front of people. Yes, the normally confident TV personality had performance anxiety, especially knowing famous faces would be watching. However, he knew the charitable work Tim’s organization does to help vulnerable kids and wanted to work through these anxieties.

His issues were traced back to Billy Perot, Louisiana golf legend. The state champion was a teacher now and made Willie nervous. “I wanted to be Billy Perot or at least as good as him,” Willie said. He had a lesson with him 31 years ago, and Billy didn’t think he had it in him to be a pro golfer. That stuck with him. When Willie ran into him these days, Billy offered him time to take a lesson. Justin Martin, longtime friend and Duck Commander general manager, hadn’t seen Willie like that before. He suggested he go to Freddie, who was a therapist now set up in Willie’s old office, for guidance. The space now stood as a counseling center. Freddie recommended trying exposure therapy. She wanted Willie to face his fear by playing golf while the family was around heckling him, bringing the anxiety to the surface. The idea was it would slowly brother him less.

Uncle Si came to the exercise in a robe taking “exposure therapy” literally. Willie’s son-in-laws Christian Huff and Jacob enjoyed the opportunity to verbally abuse their father-in-law with permission. Billy made a surprise visit, invited by the family. That didn’t make matters any better.

Willie headed to Los Angeles to get fitted for a new driver. Reed Dickens, who owns LA Golf, was tasked to find someone big time to watch him hit. Bryson DeChambeau, PGA golfer and drive designer, met him to help. Adding to the pressure was the fact Willie would be the first one to use the LA driver in the wild. Friend Luke Bryan also stopped by and went into his own insecurities about playing in these tournaments. Willie felt he just needed to have it out with Billy once and for all. When confronted, Billy apologized for his words. “I must have been having a bad day.” He said he would never intentionally take him away from golf. Billy’s advice was to picture nobody was here but everyone is naked? Despite the conflicting pearls of wisdom, he saw progress and overcame his fear. Look out Happy Gilmore.

Meanwhile, Sadie was about ready to have another baby. That meant she needed to put someone in charge of her podcast “WHOA That’s Good” and pass on hosting. Normally, her mom Korie steps in during these occasions. However, Christian pushed back, feeling it should not be automatically assumed. He suggested holding tryouts. Sadie liked the idea of a friendly competition. Willie offered to help Korie with her lingo to appeal to the younger demographic. He introduced the “the rizz,” but failed to understand the correct definition. “You think I should launch hard like a thirst trap?,” Korie asked jokingly. Sadie had two rounds for the tryouts as the participants had to work through different scenarios starting with an ad read. Sadie’s brother Will showed potential, but Korie proved to have the total package. Talking wasn’t fellow sibling John Luke’s strong suit. Bella dropped out of the running. More on the reason for that later. The second test was conducting an interview. At dinner, even though Korie was trying to be someone she wasn’t, showed once again to be the right person for the podcast gig.

At the same time as all this was going on, Bella and Jacob were preparing to open their own brick and mortar store for their clothing brand General Vintage. Jacob and Bella both come from grandparents who started their own businesses and felt the weight to succeed. Now that they secured the spot, it was about decorating on a low budget and preparing for their grand opening. “We’re going to risk it all in,” Jacob declared. They worked on pricing, putting clothes on the racks, and other tasks. One not on their list was accepting items from Uncle Si. He made multiple visits to unload some of his own “vintage” stuff that weren’t necessarily garments to sell. He looked for some serious cash for them, but ended up getting sentimental about some and maybe took back said items. Despite the distraction, the grand opening went off without a hitch. Another business in the Robertson family portfolio was born.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Saturdays, 10/9c, A&E