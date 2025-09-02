‘Duck Dynasty’: Bella Robertson Talks Grandfather Phil & What to Expect in Season 2

Duck Dynasty: The Revival star Bella Robertson has been opening up about the death of her grandfather, Phil Robertson, including the impact on the family and whether he’ll be featured in the show’s second season.

In a recent interview with Taste of Country, Bella, who is the daughter of Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson, spoke about the highly anticipated Season 2, which is currently filming.

While Bella noted she’s been having so much fun filming the second season, she admitted it isn’t all happy times. “You’ll see our grandpa pass and how we deal with that,” she revealed. “You’ll see birthdays and so much life happening. It’s up and downs and all the things… real life stuff. How we as a family cope.”

Phil died on May 25, 2025, after a battle with Alzheimer’s and a blood disorder. At the time, his son, Willie, and Willie’s wife, Korie, released a statement, saying, “We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘You do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.'”

The majority of Season 1 was in the can when Phil passed, so the show didn’t get to fully acknowledge the passing on screen, other than a closing credits in memoriam. But Season 2 will highlight more of the fallout and the family’s grieving process.

“There was more of us kind of dealing and coping with that [Phil’s death], and I’m thinking that will come more in the second season,” Bella shared. “That was a hard season of life and kind of happening at the same time.”

In December 2024, two of Phil’s sons, Jase and Alan Robertson, confirmed their father’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis on their podcast, and, in her recent interview, Bella noted that Phil had been struggling for some time.

“We’d seen it coming and had known for a while that he was sick,” Bella stated. “We’ve been dealing with this the past year, two years. It was super hard and still hard.”

However, Bella has found comfort working in the family’s museum, where her grandfather’s pictures and memorabilia are on display.

“Working up at Duck Commander has been such a blessing during this time,” she said. “I’m surrounded by his pictures all the time. Some days that’s harder than other days, but some days it’s so special just to see his legacy.”