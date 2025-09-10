Hang on, Don!

The 9-1-1 universe, known for its daring rescues, is expanding on ABC this fall, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at new art for the upcoming spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville. In it, which you can see in full below, Chris O’Donnell‘s Captain Don Hart performs a heroic rescue mission on the Shelby Street Bridge in Nashville.

9-1-1: Nashville is described as “a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.” In addition to O’Donnell, the series stars Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Michael Provost, Hailey Kilgore, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey.

The new spinoff debuts right after the 9-1-1 Season 9 premiere on Thursday, October 9. And while music will have a major role in it, given its setting, there will, of course, also be some major rescues.

“We have an Airstream trailer that ends up on top of a bridge and a poor guy on a Segway tour of the city who ends up impaled on a water tower,” showrunner Rashad Raisani previously told us. “We’re going to get a bunch of crazy emergencies where people end up in places where they shouldn’t be.”

There will also be some emotional curveballs. “The show begins with an explosive revelation that affects the central dynamic of a character’s world. And then we shamelessly use tornadoes to great effect as a metaphor for the storm that has come into these characters’ lives,” he added.

Joining Raisani as executive producers on 9-1-1: Nashville are Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, Chris O’Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett (who continues to star as Athena on 9-1-1). The series is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television.

9-1-1: Nashville, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 9/8c, ABC