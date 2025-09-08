‘Wheel of Fortune’: Maggie Sajak Tells Fans To ‘Keep Their Eye Out’ For Giveaway Shakeup

Wheel of Fortune‘s Fan Fridays are changing for Season 43. The game show‘s Social Media Correspondent, Maggie Sajak, explained how the giveaways will work in a new video, where she picked out her dress for the season premiere.

On September 8, Maggie Sajak shared two options for her outfits for premiere day on Instagram. She wanted to pick something that was “festive, light, and happy.” “So it can represent all the fun we’re going to have this season,” she said.

The first option was a long red halter-top dress with a scarf around it. The second was another red dress, but this time it was ribbed with no sleeves and had pockets. For the third option, Sajak shared that she hasn’t worn it yet. It was a short, long-sleeve orange dress with a flower detail on the hip. A piece of fabric hung down from the flower.

As Sajak put on the third option, she announced “really exciting news.” “You all know and love Fan Fridays, right?” she asked. “We’re switching it up a little bit this year, and we’re going to be doing Fanday Funday.”

“Fanday Fundays means that you can win what used to be these Fan Friday prizes any day of the week. It’s just going to pop up. You’re not going to know when to expect it, so you’ve got to keep an eye out for when I pop up and tell you the word of the day for a prize.”

The giveaway will include cash, vacations, and other luxurious prizes.

After explaining the new giveaway rules, Sajak picked out her shoes with the third dress. She chose between silver open-toe heels and white kitten heel sandals. Pat Sajak‘s daughter went with the second pair and then put on white hoop earrings.

Another shakeup to the season is that it will start streaming on September 9 on Hulu and Peacock. All episodes will stream the day after they air in syndication. Only five episodes from the new season will appear on the streamers at a time, so make sure to catch up on them as quickly as possible.

Season 43 will also feature the “Year of Fun,” which will include more tournaments, bigger prizes, and extra opportunities to win.

Tune in to see Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White host another season together, and follow Wheel of Fortune‘s social media pages to see contestant interviews with Maggie Sajak.

Wheel of Fortune, Season 43, weekdays starting September 8, check local listings