‘Wheel of Fortune’: Maggie Sajak Shares Sneak Peek Ahead of Season 43

Maggie Sajak just gave a huge update for the upcoming Wheel of Fortune season. Season 43 is now filming.

On August 25, Maggie Sajak shared a video on her Instagram page. “September 8th can’t come soon enough!✨” she captioned the post.

She followed the “You look happier” trend on TikTok. The trend has TikTok users using the song “You Belong With Me” by Taylor Swift. They post on the video “You look happier.” They respond with “Thanks. I’m ______,” and post a reason why they are happier or glowing more recently. For example, someone could look happier because they have a vacation coming up or they just got their dream job.

Sajak shared, “You look happier.” “Thanks. I’m back on set for Season 43.” She is the social correspondent for the game show, and has been since 2021. Sajak interviews contestants and celebrities after their game and shares behind-the-scenes tidbits with fans.

In the video, Sajak wore a bright red dress. It was long-sleeved with a flower on the hip and a long sash flowing down her side. She had her blonde hair in curls and added low white heels to the look.

She started outside and ushered the cameraperson into the studio. Sajak jokingly covered up a sign that read, “No Smoking. Photography Strictly Forbidden.”

Sajak then took fans backstage and onto the set. She twirled on the stage as crew members frantically ran around behind her.

“Very anxious for Season 43,” a fan said.

“Welcome back!” wrote another.

“Welcome back! Have a fun season,” added another.

Along with Sajak, Ryan Seacrest will return for his second season. Vanna White is also returning, marking her 43rd season on the game show.

Wheel of Fortune, Season 43, starting September 8, check local listings, next day on Peacock