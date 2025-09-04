‘Wheel of Fortune’ Reveals ‘Year of Fun’ Which Includes Giveaways, Secret Santa, & Luxurious Prizes

Get ready for a whole season of fun on Wheel of Fortune! The game show is set to return in less than a week, and they revealed what fans can expect from Season 43.

For the “Year of Fun,” contestants and viewers can participate. It will feature more tournaments, bigger prizes, and extra opportunities to win. Fans noticed the new wedge on the wheel in a behind-the-scenes video.

“Ryan [Seacrest] brings his charm, warmth, and playfulness into his interactions with the contestants and co-host Vanna White, and that has resonated with our viewers,” Bellamie Blackstone, Wheel of Fortune executive producer, said in a press release. “A big part of the success we saw last season can be credited to these many wonderful moments, so we decided to embrace it and make ‘The Year of Fun’ the season 43 theme.”

“Fan Fridays,” which entail fans at home typing in a keyword online to be entered to win a prize, will now be called “Fanday Fundays.” This will happen any day of the week, not just on Fridays.

The giveaway will be conducted by Maggie Sajak, the game show’s social media correspondent. It will include cash, vacations, and other luxurious prizes.

Fans can also look forward to returning favorite integrations, including Secret Santa, and theme weeks celebrating Halloween, veterans, teachers, and more.

Also new this season is that Wheel of Fortune will be streaming on Peacock, Hulu, and Hulu through Disney+, starting September 9, the day after the premiere. Fans can watch the latest five episodes anytime on the streamers. Streaming viewers will be able to enter all sweepstakes and giveaways contained in the show for the entire duration of that run.

In addition to the new episodes, the streamers will have a selection of classic episodes available to watch anytime. These include Pat Sajak-era episodes, memorable contestants, Vanna White’s best outfits, and more.

“Fans have been asking to be able to stream their favorite game show for years, and we’re excited to work with each of the platforms to deliver the best all-around experience,” Suzanne Prete, president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television, said. “Not only will each streamer have their own selection of classic episodes, but their audiences will have access to new episodes the next day and will be able to participate in giveaways and sweepstakes live.”

Wheel of Fortune, Season 43 Premiere, September 8, Check Local Listings