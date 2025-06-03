A deal has been reached! After years of the syndicated game shows only being shown on broadcast TV, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will finally be available on streaming after Sony pushed the deal to reach a younger and wider audience.

Sony Pictures Television has cooked up a multi-year deal for the highly popular game shows. Starting this fall, Hulu (including Hulu through Disney+) and Peacock will stream Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! The episodes will be available to stream the day after they air on broadcast TV. Currently, the two game shows’ catalogs are available on Game Show Network for fans to catch. But, starting in September, fans will be able to watch Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White, and Ken Jennings any time they want. They will even be able to watch the past hosts of the shows if they so desire.

This is the first time that in-season syndicated episodes will be available on national streaming platforms. These exciting new strategic partnerships will also include access to library episodes of the shows, enhancing the viewing experience for audiences, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to bring America’s favorite game shows to an even wider audience on Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and Peacock,” Keith Le Goy, Sony Pictures Television chairman, said in a statement.

“Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are two of the most successful game shows in television history, and we look forward to giving fans the best possible streaming access to our shows this fall.”

However, this streaming deal is separate from the syndication deal for Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. Sony and CBS are currently battling in a messy legal feud that has been going on since October 2024.

Because the game shows are syndicated, they can air on any major network. Sony claims CBS has failed to uphold the end of its contract, not distributing Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune in local markets as promised and doing so in an unauthorized fashion overseas. Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! have aired in syndication and not on one specific network for over 40 years.

Now that a streaming deal has been reached, this may all change. Peacock is the streaming service for NBC, whereas Hulu falls under the Walt Disney Company and airs ABC shows. This could cause the syndicated game shows to air on one channel across the U.S. and overseas. Stay tuned for more updates on that.

What do you think of the streaming deals? Will you subscribe to the platforms to watch your favorite game shows? Let us know in the comments.

Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! Weeknights, Check local listings