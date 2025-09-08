Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

There will be a lot of familiar faces in Season 29 of The Voice. For the first time ever, the show has a Battle of Champions theme, with all three coaches (Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine) being previous winners of the show.

The Knockout Round will also have an exciting twist where each of the coaches will get to bring back two artists from their teams in former seasons. The six returning artists will compete in an all-star competition. They’ll represent their coaches in sing-offs, and the coach who wins the most sing-offs will be guaranteed to have two artists from their Season 29 team in the finale. CeeLo Green, who was previously a coach for Seasons 1, 2, 3, and 5, will return to judge the all-star competition.

Since Clarkson, Legend, and Levine have all coached several seasons of The Voice, they have a lot of past artists to choose from when they decide who will represent them in the sing-offs. Since the Knockout Rounds were pre-taped on September 6, the six singers who are coming back have revealed their identities on Instagram as they’ve urged fans to buy tickets to the performances.

From Team Kelly, Girl Named Tom, who won Season 21, and Jake Hoot, who won Season 17, are coming back. “Kelly Clarkson called… & she asked us to come out to LA to sing on The Voice & guess what?! YOU CAN BE THERE TOO!” Girl Named Tom wrote on Instagram. “Visit the link in our bio to get your FREE TIX to the iconic Voice stage. This is your chance to see where the magic gets made with incredible performances by All-Star Artists and your fav trio ;) Let’s make the Universal Lot feel like our hometown for the night.”

On his own page, Hoot said, “BIG NEWS—The Voice is calling me back! I’m hitting the stage for an All-Star performance, and this time it’s a showdown you don’t want to miss.”

Legend will be bringing back Maelyn Jarmon, the Season 16 champion and his only victor, as well as Renzo, who finished Season 27 in third place. Jarmon posted on social media, “Coming back to Team Legend for an all-star episode of The Voice! ✨ I’d love to see YOU at the live taping in LA this Saturday, Sept 6th :) Link in my bio to get FREE tix.”

Renzo wrote, “When @johnlegend calls you pick up!! Frenzos, I’m returning to The Voice for an All-Star Performance — and I’d love to see YOU in the audience!”

Finally, Levine brought back two of his most notorious winners. Season 1 winner Javier Colon is returning, along with Season 9’s Jordan Smith. Smith celebrated his return by writing on Instagram, “It’s always a good day when I get to SWING by @nbcthevoice! Can’t wait for you to see what we’re cooking up this time!”

Colon added, “It’s official! I’m going back on @nbcthevoice to compete against other winners/allstars for one episode on Season 29. We are filming this Saturday. If you’re in the LA area and want tickets see the show and cheer me on, click the linktree in my bio. Hope to see you there!”

Before Season 29 arrives in 2026, though, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Michale Bublé, and Snoop Dogg will be in the big red chairs for Season 28 this fall.

The Voice, Season 28, Monday, September 22, 8/7c, NBC

The Voice, Season 29, Spring 2026, NBC