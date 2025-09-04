Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice is gearing up for its much-anticipated 28th season, and so is returning coach Reba McEntire, who is back in the iconic red chair with a few new tricks up her sleeve.

NBC dropped the first teaser for the upcoming season on Wednesday (September 3), featuring the show’s latest panel, McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg, all returning coaches, though never together as a foursome.

All four coaches showed off their tactics for winning over acts, but it was the Queen of Country who came the most prepared. McEntire, who is now in her fourth season of The Voice, handed out folding fans to the studio audience, and not any old folding fans, but ones with her face on them.

This means that when the “Fancy” singer wants to sway a singer into choosing her, she just has to turn to the audience and ask, “‘Fans, who should they go with?” She then looks over at the crowd to see dozens of people waving her face.

“When I say she got fans, she got FANS!” Snoop says in the trailer, while Horan playfully shouts at the audience to, “Put them down!”

McEntire isn’t the only one coming into the new season with secret tactics, though. The teaser shows Snoop trying to influence acts to his side by rhyming for them, telling one hopeful, “It took me all this time to get real — only you can seal the deal, based off of the way that you feel.”

Bublé, meanwhile, introduces the “Penalty Box,” a large perspex box that he can place over one of his fellow coaches to put them on time out. In the clip, Horan is the first victim, with Bublé telling him, “When somebody’s a bad boy, we put them in the penalty box. Now you get two minutes for looking too good.”

However, it’s not just the coaches getting up to mischief. Season 28 will introduce a shocking new twist, and it involves host Carson Daly. As he explains in the trailer, “Sometimes, I see great singers fall through the cracks, and I’ve never been able to do anything about it, until right now.”

He then unveils a button of his own, called the “Carson Callback,” which presumably allows the long-time host to bring back a contestant the coaches previously passed on.

What do you think of the first trailer? Are you excited for the new season? Let us know your thoughts below.