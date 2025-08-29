How ‘Wheel of Fortune’ & ‘Jeopardy!’ Canadian Fans Can Stream Game Shows

Good news for Canadian game show fans! Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! announced how fans in Canada can stream the shows, following a new U.S. streaming deal.

According to Deadline, Bell Media struck a deal with Sony Pictures Television Canada to stream Wheel and Jeopardy!. As of next month, both will stream on Crave, a Canadian subscription video-on-demand streamer owned by Bell Media. Just like in the U.S., the game shows will air the day after syndication on TV.

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! both begin their new seasons on September 8.

Starting September 9, 100 library episodes from each show will also be released on Crave for fans to enjoy. Which episodes they will be is not clear.

Flory Bramnick, EVP, Distribution, North America, Sony Pictures Entertainment, told the outlet, “We are thrilled to bring Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, two of the most successful game shows in television history, to streaming audiences on Crave this fall.”

“These iconic properties have become pillars of broadcast syndication, and we look forward to seeing them delight a new, untapped audience across streaming platforms.”

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! reached a streaming deal for the U.S. in June. The deal was pushed to reach a younger and wider audience.

The two game shows will stream on Peacock and Hulu through Disney+. Like the Canadian version, fans will be able to watch the syndicated episode the following day on the streamers. However, for American fans, news episodes will only be available for seven days after they land on the streamer, so watch quickly!

“Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are two of the most successful game shows in television history, and we look forward to giving fans the best possible streaming access to our shows this fall,” Keith Le Goy, Sony Pictures Television chairman, said in a statement.

However, this streaming deal is separate from the syndication deal for Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. Sony and CBS are currently battling in a messy legal feud that has been ongoing since October 2024.

Because the game shows are syndicated, they can air on any major network. Sony claims CBS has failed to uphold its end of the contract by not distributing Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune in local markets as promised and doing so in an unauthorized fashion outside of the U.S. However, with new streaming deals in place, this could change, as Hulu and Peacock are tied to parent networks ABC and NBC.

The two iconic game shows have been staples in syndication for over 40 years.

Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy!, new seasons starting September 8, check local listings